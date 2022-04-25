Open Menu

Midwestern retail magnate sells Malibu house for $35M

Omaha-based Steve Buchanan gets $14 million over 2017 price in Point Dume

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 25, 2022 09:45 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
29060 Cliffside Drive (Chris Ryder/Listing Zen)
29060 Cliffside Drive (Chris Ryder/Listing Zen)

Entrepreneur Steve Buchanan is leaving Malibu’s exclusive Point Dume neighborhood with a multi-million dollar farewell.

His luxe Point Dume house, located at 29060 Cliffside Dr., has sold for $35 million, or $5,731 per-square-foot, according to Redfin and the website of the listing agent Chris Cortazzo, who worked with Vladan Stojanovic on the deal. Both are affiliated with Compass.

The property was listed for $34.5 million in January.

Buchanan is best known for helming Omaha-based Buchanan Energy, which operated the Bucky’s Convenience Stores chain, which sold last year for a reported $580 million. He moved into the luxe beachside house in 2017 after buying it for $21 million from Bill Lawrence, the star comedy showrunner who created popular sitcom Scrubs and critically acclaimed sports comedy Ted Lasso. In 2003, Lawrence bought the place for $4.5 million from 1980s hitmaker Pat Benatar.

Bill Lawrence and Pat Benatar (Getty)

Information on the buyer in the latest sale was not immediately available.

Lawrence reportedly transformed the place into a house worthy of a multi-million dollar price tag. The two-floor house currently offers 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, high- beamed ceilings, an automatic gate, a media room, an infinity pool, or a swimming pool positioned to look like it is merging with the ocean. The house’s grounds also offer landscaped lawns, as well as a gated stairway with access to the beach. The house has views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean.

29060 Cliffside Drive (Chris Ryder/Listing Zen)
29060 Cliffside Drive (Chris Ryder/Listing Zen)

According to Redfin, neighbors include 29351 Bluewater Rd., a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house which sold for $7.65 million in March. There’s also 6708 Wildlife Rd., a six bedroom 6.5 bathroom house which sold for $19.4 million in July 2021.

The general area of Cliffside Drive gained some notoriety in 2021 during the high marquee news story of the Pandora Papers information leak of offshore properties of world leaders, celebrities and top businesspeople. The leak found that King Abdullah of Jordan owned three houses down the street, including 29150 Cliffside Dr.

[read more title=”Read more”]

[/readmore]

[contact author email=”[email protected]” text=”Contact Andrew Asch”]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateCompassMalibu

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Madonna and The Weeknd with the Hidden Hills home (Getty, Redfin)
Madonna wants to flip LA-area home she bought from The Weeknd last year
Madonna wants to flip LA-area home she bought from The Weeknd last year
600 Saint Cloud Road in LA (Google Maps)
Bottega Louie owner sells Bel Air mansion
Bottega Louie owner sells Bel Air mansion
Phillip Sarofim with 410 Dabney Lane in Trousdale (Trousdale Ventures, Williams & Williams)
Mid-century manse hits market in Trousdale Estates
Mid-century manse hits market in Trousdale Estates
Ozzie and Harriet Nelson with Laguna Beach ( Everett Collection)
Laguna Beach manse connected to Ozzie and Harriet up for sale
Laguna Beach manse connected to Ozzie and Harriet up for sale
(Douglas Elliman Realty)
“Resident Evil” star, director selling their Los Angeles home for $14M
“Resident Evil” star, director selling their Los Angeles home for $14M
Zedd relists Beverly Crest home with price cut
Zedd relists Beverly Crest home with price cut
Zedd relists Beverly Crest home with price cut
Marc Andreessen and the home in Malibu (Getty, Zillow)
Andreessen plucks third home along Malibu beachfront
Andreessen plucks third home along Malibu beachfront
Drake and Matthew Stafford (Getty)
Super Bowl champ Matt Stafford buys two Drake homes for $11M
Super Bowl champ Matt Stafford buys two Drake homes for $11M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.