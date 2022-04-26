Open Menu

Hollywood vet Michael Lambert’s Carbon Beach villa under contract

Malibu villa last listed for close to $22M

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 26, 2022 12:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Michael Lambert with 22102 Pacific Coast Highway (Lambert Media Group, Chris Cortazzo, iStock)
Veteran TV executive Michael Lambert is on his way to selling his house on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, also known as Billionaire’s Row, where business titans such as Larry Ellison and David Geffen keep homes.

Lambert is a one-time president of domestic TV for 20th Century Fox, and has worked in various other executive capacities in the entertainment industry.

His home at 22102 Pacific Coast Highway is under contract, according to the website of listing agent Chris Cortazzo, as well as real estate websites Zillow and Redfin. Chris Mibach also has served as a listing agent for this property. Cortazzo and Mibach are both with Compass.

The most recent listing price, given nearly a year ago, was $21.75 million, according to Redfin. In June 2020, the home was listed for $22.9 million. Property records show that home has been on and off the market since 2017.

The two-story, four-bedroom, four-bath beachside villa is 4,646-square-feet, putting the price-per-square-feet at $4,681. The Mediterranean style home also features architectural notes such as a koi pond, a spa, and a recently renovated chef’s kitchen. A separate guest cottage is located by the main house.

Redfin listed comps such as a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 26940 Malibu Cove Colony Dr. that is on the market for $21.5 million. Another Carbon Beach home on the market is 22832 Pacific Coast Highway, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that was listed on Redfin for $9.9 million.

