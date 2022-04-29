Open Menu

Former Lee Iacocca estate in Bel-Air hits market

$32M ask on auto industry llegend's one-time Tuscan-style home

Los Angeles
Apr. 29, 2022
TRD Staff
Lee Iacocca and 10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air
Lee Iacocca and 10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air

An 10,600-square-foot Bel-Air mansion once owned by the late auto industry legend Lee Iacocca has been listed for $32 million.

Iacocca, who is largely credited with spearheading development of the Mustang for Ford in the 1960s, and known for saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s, bought the home at 10614 Chalon Rd. in 1993 for $4.25 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. He died in 2019.

Owners Dara Mir and his wife, Lilly Ghalichi, paid $19.5 million for the home in April 2020.

10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air
10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air

The six-bedroom, eight-bath Tuscan-style estate sits on over an acre near the Bel-Air Country Club and Hotel Bel-Air.
“Our driveway is across the street from the side entrance to the hotel, which has made it really convenient for us to spend time there, both dining and using the amenities,” Mir told the newspaper.

The two-story manse has a four-column entrance with three arches leading into a home with high ceilings and a wood-paned office, Mir said. He and his wife have made several updates to the house: replacing the floors, renovating the bathrooms and kitchen and adding smart-home tech and LED lighting.

10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air
10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air

But one room they didn’t change was the dining room. Instead, they preserved the shape and design.

“Mr. Iacocca hosted a number of different executives, politicians, and former presidents in that room,” Mir said. “It just has a great energy and aura about it so we wanted to keep that in its original state as much as possible.”

The spacious grounds contain a tennis court, swimming pool and several lounge areas.

Mir, an industrial engineer, is president and CEO of 9to5 Seating, a manufacturing company he founded in 2003. Ghalichi is the founder of Lilly Lashes and a former star of “Shahs of Sunset,” a show on Bravo.

Mir said they’ve been building another home in the area for several years and bought Iacocca’s home to live in while they awaited construction. They’re now selling because their new home is nearly finished.

Tyrone McKillen and Andrew Hurley of Compass hold the listing.

Luxury single-family homes in L.A. sold for an average of almost $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 23.7 percent from the same time in 2020, according to a Douglas Elliman report.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




