Producer Julia Lebedev gets nearly $50M for Malibu manse

She paid $27M for 9K sf for 1.2-acre estate in Point Dume in 2016

Los Angeles /
May.May 04, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Film producer Julia Lebedev with home on Birdview Avenue (Getty, Zillow)
Film producer Julia Lebedev with home on Birdview Avenue (Getty, Zillow)

Film producer Julia Lebedev has sold her Mediterranean-style estate in Malibu for $49.1 million.

Lebedev, the daughter of Russian oil trader and film producer Leonid Lebedev, sold the six-bedroom, 9-bath mansion along Birdview Avenue in the Point Dume neighborhood in an off-market, all-cash deal, Dirt.com reported. She paid $27.3 million for the blufftop estate in 2016.

The buyer was an entity linked to Charlie Anderson, a Tennessee-based businessman who controls the Anderson Media Corporation, and his wife Moll Anderson, an interior designer.

Built in 1995, the mansion sits on a 1.2-acre bluff directly overlooking Malibu’s Zuma Beach.

Large gates guard a long driveway, which meanders past a two-story guesthouse and full-size tennis court on its way to a motor court that can fit a dozen cars.

The main house contains ample marble and hardwood, with ocean views from nearly every room. In addition to a massive upstairs “view deck” off the master bedroom, there’s also a wine cellar, media room and a fireplace-equipped office.

Outback lies an oversized pool, expansive patios and manicured gardens leading down toward the bluff.

Lebedev was born in Los Angeles and raised between L.A. and Moscow, graduating from USC in the mid-2000s. The producer and filmmaker, through production companies like her Sight Unseen firm, has bankrolled projects such as Netflix’s “Dear White People” series, which won critical acclaim.

She and her husband, corporate litigation attorney Jonathan Moss, own a multimillion-dollar house in Los Feliz, where nearby neighbors include Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, will.i.am and Ashley Benson.

The value of Malibu homes has skyrocketed, with homes selling at record prices. Two cliffside homes in Point Dume are now asking $58.5 million and $56 million, according to Zillow.

Late last month, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed his Malibu 25,000-square-foot estate for $225 million, which would be a record price in California.
The current record was set less than six months ago with the $177 million paid for a seven-acre Malibu spread by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, who have since bought two more properties along the beach.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




