Grammy Award winner Adam Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo unloaded their three-acre Pacific Palisades estate for $51 million, a deal that appears to be among the priciest in Los Angeles so far this year.

The house on the property is 8,798-square-feet, according to PropertyShark, putting the sale at around $5,800 per-square-foot.

The 10-bed, 14-bath estate was listed for $57.5 million on March 17.

The Levines bought the estate for $31.9 million in January 2019.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the sellers. Dalton Gomez of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented the buyers. Gomez brought an only-in-L.A. celebrity edge to this deal. He is the husband of Grammy award winning singer Ariana Grande.

The identity of the buyer has not been publicly disclosed.

The 1700 San Remo deal may rank as the fourth-priciest Los Angeles residential sales this year. In March, a megamansion called The One was sold for $126 million in an auction sale.

Hip hop star Drake spent $75 million to acquire 9904 Kip Dr. in Beverly Hills in April. He acquired the Kip Drive estate from British pop-star Robbie Williams. Adele, another Grammy winner, bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for $58 million around the beginning of this year.

The Pacific Palisades estate includes a resort like pool and spa, there’s also Dolby Digital theater, a basketball court and a chicken coop, according to Redfin.

Gomez, the buyer’s agent, also is representing a neighboring house, 1571 N. San Remo Dr., which was listed for $11 million in 2021. Redfin listed 441 N. Cliffwood in Brentwood as a comp. It sold for $12 million in December 2021.