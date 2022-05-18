Open Menu

Sam Nazarian puts Bel-Air manse on market

Nightlife impresario, “ghost kitchen” entrepreneur wants $40M for 11K sf estate

Los Angeles /
May.May 18, 2022 02:47 PM
TRD Staff
Sam Nazarian with 385 Copa de Oro Rd (Westside Estate Agency, Kevin Scanlon, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
Sam Nazarian, a one-time L.A. nightclub and hotel mogul turned “ghost kitchen” magnate, has listed his Bel-Air estate for $39.5 million.

Nazarian, who lives primarily in Florida, has put his nearly 11,000-square-foot property at 385 Copa de Oro Rd. up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported. He bought the home in 2015 from Brad Grey, the late CEO of Paramount Pictures, for $25 million.

The 5-bedroom, 8-bath traditional-styled estate was designed by Los Angeles architect Richard Manion and built in 2006. Nazarian, who lived there a short time with his wife, just finished giving it a fresh new look.

“Now feels like it’s the perfect time to monetize the investment after the long renovation,” Nazarian told the newspaper.

The white mansion with black shutters and classical columns lies on more than an acre not far from the Bel-Air Country Club.

It has contemporary interiors with a formal dining room, a gym, office, chef’s kitchen and a two-story foyer with a winding staircase. Beneath a large balcony off the master bedroom suite is a shaded outdoor seating area and barbecue.

The L-shaped, two-story home is surrounded by tall hedges and formal gardens, wrapped around a large swimming pool.

The listing is held by agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. Nazarian is famous for having operated some of L.A.’s most popular hotels and nightspots.

Two years ago, the founder and CEO of SBE Entertainment Group sold his remaining 50-percent stake in his hotel business in a deal valued at $850 million. He then moved into the food-hall business, which marries traditional dining with a “ghost kitchen” model.

Nazarian and his wife, Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, bought a $14-million home in Coral Gables, Fla., in 2020, records show. Nazarian said they spend summers at a home they built in Montenegro, near where his wife was raised.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
