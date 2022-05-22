Open Menu

Kim Kardashian pays extra for Hidden Hills home abutting her’s, Kanye’s properties

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
May.May 22, 2022 07:30 AM
TRD Staff
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and an aerial of the property (Getty, Google Maps)
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and the Hidden Hills property they once owned together. (Getty, Google Maps)

Kim Kardashian has paid a premium to pick up a piece of property bordering her Hidden Hills, California homestead.

The Dirt is reporting that the reality television star, billionaire social media icon and influencer paid $800,000 over the asking price to acquire the home and one acre of property that abuts the mansion she once shared with ex-husband Kane West — and across the street from a house the hip hop star bought last December to be closer to their children.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half home, built in 1975, has a formal living room and dining room among its 4,200 square feet, and is, according to the report, amply mirrored. It has a family room with a wet bar and fireplace with sliding glass doors that pier out onto a yard that needs some cleaning up, with Kardashian’s estate behind it.

She paid $6.3 million for the home, according to the report.

Being a Kardashian purchase, rumors swirled over what her plans are for the house, raising the inevitable question as to whether or not she bought the home to house her new boyfriend and now-Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Known as the Beverly Hills of Los Angeles’ far western suburbs, Hidden Hills has famously been home to members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years. Matriarch Kris Jenner has one home one next door to daughter Khloé Kardashian and a second where she raised her family with her ex-husband Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner. That home was once the residence of her son Rob Kardashian. Kylie Jenner owns another Hidden Hills estate that she bought in 2016 for $12 million, and a five-acre piece of land half a mile away that she purchase a couple of years back for $15 million.

Of course, most of the family may not bee in the area at all, as they are rumored to be celebrating Courtney Kardashian’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Italy.

Hidden Hills is also home to properties owned by L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; that team’s coach, Sean McVay; power couple Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union; musician Lil Wayne; action star Sylvester Stallone; and Madonna.

[The Dirt] — Vince DiMiceli




