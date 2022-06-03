Rivani’s Black Lion hits Billionaire’s Beach

June just started but it’s already been a busy month for Black Lion Investment Group and CEO Robert Rivani.

The company made a splash when it sold a 10,700-square-foot restaurant space in Miami for $13 million on June 2. The same day saw the entrepreneur with the mohawk hairstyle buy a 4,650-square-foot waterfront home at 22102 Pacific Coast Highway––on Malibu’s exclusive Billionaire’s Beach––for $19.5 million, or $4,204-per-square-foot.

Black Lion runs offices in Beverly Hills and Miami, and the Malibu deal marks the firm’s first luxury residential investment in the L.A. market.

The Billionaire’s Beach strip is formally known as Carbon Beach and it includes addresses for powerful business leaders such as Larry Ellison.

Rivani said he intends to do extensive work on the house to make it carbon neutral, or “net zero.” That looks to be a burgeoning Malibu trend. In May, a spec mansion built to net-zero standards about 20 miles northwest of Billionaire’s Beach sold for $23 million.

Rivani bought the house from Michael Lambert, a former HBO and Fox executive, who listed it for $21.75 million. Property records show that the house had been on-and-off the market since 2017.

The four bed-four bath Mediterranean style home offers amenities such as a koi pond, a spa and a renovated chef’s kitchen. A separate guest cottage is located by the address’s main house. Chris Cortazzo and Bruce Mibach brokered the deal according to an announcement. Both agents are affiliated with Compass.