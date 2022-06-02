Open Menu

Robert Rivani’s Black Lion sells Brickell restaurant space for $13M

Mezzanine level space leased to L.A. restaurant Delilah, opening later this year

Miami /
Jun.June 02, 2022 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Black Lion’s Robert Rivani with 801 Brickell Avenue (Black Lion Investment Group)

Black Lion’s Robert Rivani with 801 Brickell Avenue (Black Lion Investment Group)

Black Lion Investment Group’s Miami commercial condo portfolio is a little lighter after selling a waterfront restaurant space for $13 million.

An entity managed by Robert Rivani, president of Los Angeles-based Black Lion, sold the 10,700-square-foot space in the mezzanine level of Tower 4 at the Four Ambassadors Condominiums at 801 Brickell Bay Drive, according to records. The sale breaks down to $1,215 per square foot.

The buyer is an affiliate of Anav Investments, a commercial real estate investment firm also based in Los Angeles. Anav, led by Brian Anav, took over $3.2 million in mortgage debt as part of the deal, records show.

Last year, the owners of Delilah, a hip Los Angeles supper club, signed a long-term lease for the space, with plans to open its third location in the U.S., according to a press release. Delilah, set to open later this year, will feature a dining room, speakeasy-inspired lounge and private elevators.

In 2016, Black Lion purchased the commercial condos in the Four Ambassadors Tower 4 for $10.2 million, records show. The spaces totaled 17,600 square feet. Black Lion redeveloped the condos into waterfront restaurant and retail spaces called Brickell Bay Boardwalk.

In 2020, Black Lion sold 6,900 square feet inside Brickell Bay Boardwalk to BySabri Group, a Turkish entertainment company, for $8.5 million.

With the sale to Anav, Black Lion has sold all its Four Ambassadors commercial space for a combined $21.5 million, more than double its 2016 purchase price.

Black Lion remains bullish on South Florida commercial condos. In April, the firm paid $11.5 million for a 12,000-square-foot restaurant building adjacent to the Continuum South Beach condominium in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Less than half-a-mile west, Black Lion also owns two ground-floor commercial condos in Marea, a boutique condominium. The firm paid $19 million for that space in December.

In Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, Black Lion owns the retail condo at the SLS Lux Brickell, which the firm acquired for $13.5 million last year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Black Lion Investment GroupbrickellrestaurantsretailRobert Rivani

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr. with 524 Jefferson Avenue (Marcus & Millichap, Bloomberg)
    Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M
    Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M
    From left: Ivy Realty's Anthony P. DiTommaso Jr. and Russell Warren Jr. (Ivy Realty in front of the Tower 101 office building at 101 Northeast Third Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (Ivy Realty)
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    (JDS Development, OKO Group, Cain International, PMG, Sieger Suarez Architects)
    Here’s the pipeline of resi projects in Miami’s Brickell
    Here’s the pipeline of resi projects in Miami’s Brickell
    Finvarb's Ronny Finvarb and 1685 Washington Avenue (Finvarb Group, Google Maps, iStock)
    Finvarb JV scores $45M in financing for Miami Beach Thompson Hotel-anchored project
    Finvarb JV scores $45M in financing for Miami Beach Thompson Hotel-anchored project
    Transamerican Development's President Albert Benalloun with 3100 South Ocean Drive (Google Maps, Benher Capital)
    Publix pays $13M for waterfront Hollywood site approved for supermarket
    Publix pays $13M for waterfront Hollywood site approved for supermarket
    Shaul Rikman, Roni Soffer, Mati Rikman, and Moshe Wechsler with 21077 Powerline Road (Isram Realty Group, Emerald Empire, Google Maps)
    Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton
    Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton
    Sterling Organization managing principal and CEO Brian Kosoy and Coral Landings III at 6166 and 6200 West Sample Road (Sterling Organization, LoopNet)
    Sterling drops $37M for Coral Springs shopping center anchored by Best Buy
    Sterling drops $37M for Coral Springs shopping center anchored by Best Buy
    MFG co-founders, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi with Michael Stern and renderings of their planned Brickell Tower at 888 Brickell Avenue (JDS, Getty)
    JDS, Major Food Group to launch condo sales of Brickell skyscraper
    JDS, Major Food Group to launch condo sales of Brickell skyscraper
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.