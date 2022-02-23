The Weeknd may have moved out, but you can still move in.

A penthouse in Beverly West, an ultra luxe complex on L.A.’s Westside, is on the market for $36.1 million.

The 35-unit, 22-story building calls itself “the most exclusive residential tower in Los Angeles” and was recently the home of the elusive megastar Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd.

The building’s “Penthouse 21” hit listing sites last week. The unit, which occupies the entire 21st floor, is 8,200 square feet, with three bedrooms and four full bathrooms; dubbed “The Musicians,” it has a subtle musical design theme, as well as amenities including Italian stone and white oak floors, walk-in wardrobes and “locally fabricated custom natural wood veneer millwork walls.”

The $36 million listing ranks among L.A.’s priciest for a multifamily unit.

Emaar, the Dubai-based developer behind the Burj Khalifa skyscraper — the tallest building in the world — built Beverly West in 2009. The complex is located at 1200 Club View Drive, just off Wilshire Boulevard and across from the Los Angeles Country Club. The building has a rooftop helipad, as well as a 24-hour concierge and saltwater pool, and designed its five light-filled penthouses with distinct furnishings and color palettes to fit certain personality types, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2019.

Tesfaye, the superstar behind hits such as “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” bought one of those penthouses, dubbed “The Mogul,” for $21 million in 2019. That price, which came out to over $2,550 per square foot, represented one of L.A.’s loftiest condo sales in recent years, although The Weeknd didn’t end up staying long: Last month, after moving into a $69 million Bel Air mansion, the Grammy winner listed it for $22.5 million. Other units in the building are also available, including a 15th-floor apartment for $10.8 million and a lower floor unit for $6.1 million.