Open Menu

The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo

Luxe complex built by developers Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 23, 2022 11:30 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Weeknd & 1200 S Club View Dr #21 (Zillow, Getty Images)

The Weeknd may have moved out, but you can still move in.

A penthouse in Beverly West, an ultra luxe complex on L.A.’s Westside, is on the market for $36.1 million.

The 35-unit, 22-story building calls itself “the most exclusive residential tower in Los Angeles” and was recently the home of the elusive megastar Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd.

The building’s “Penthouse 21” hit listing sites last week. The unit, which occupies the entire 21st floor, is 8,200 square feet, with three bedrooms and four full bathrooms; dubbed “The Musicians,” it has a subtle musical design theme, as well as amenities including Italian stone and white oak floors, walk-in wardrobes and “locally fabricated custom natural wood veneer millwork walls.”

The $36 million listing ranks among L.A.’s priciest for a multifamily unit.

Emaar, the Dubai-based developer behind the Burj Khalifa skyscraper — the tallest building in the world — built Beverly West in 2009. The complex is located at 1200 Club View Drive, just off Wilshire Boulevard and across from the Los Angeles Country Club. The building has a rooftop helipad, as well as a 24-hour concierge and saltwater pool, and designed its five light-filled penthouses with distinct furnishings and color palettes to fit certain personality types, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2019.

Tesfaye, the superstar behind hits such as “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” bought one of those penthouses, dubbed “The Mogul,” for $21 million in 2019. That price, which came out to over $2,550 per square foot, represented one of L.A.’s loftiest condo sales in recent years, although The Weeknd didn’t end up staying long: Last month, after moving into a $69 million Bel Air mansion, the Grammy winner listed it for $22.5 million. Other units in the building are also available, including a 15th-floor apartment for $10.8 million and a lower floor unit for $6.1 million.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Calvin Harris and 9779 Oak Pass Road (Getty, Zillow)
    DJ Calvin Harris lists Benedict Canyon estate
    DJ Calvin Harris lists Benedict Canyon estate
    Matt Altman with 17335 Tramonto Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
    Buyers allege Matt Altman lied to pump up $6M home
    Buyers allege Matt Altman lied to pump up $6M home
    Ryan Seacrest with 1192 Cabrillo Dr, Beverly Hills. (Getty, Zillow)
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    David Spade with 1120 Wallace Ridge (Zillow, Getty Images)
    No joke: David Spade sells Beverly Hills mansion
    No joke: David Spade sells Beverly Hills mansion
    Bruce Willis, celebrity actor, in front of the 31-acre property at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Kealy Construction)
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    Kat Von D, tattoo artist, television personality, model and musician, in front of 357 Lorraine Boulevard (Mariano Vivanco, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Zillow)
    Kat Von D lists “Cheaper by the Dozen” mansion for $15M
    Kat Von D lists “Cheaper by the Dozen” mansion for $15M
    Branden and Rayni Williams with Shauna Walters (Williams & Williams Estates Group, swlaestates)
    Branden and Rayni Williams’ agency poaches another
    Branden and Rayni Williams’ agency poaches another
    From left: Kevin Durant and Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    SoCal house that built Brooklyn Nets? Manhattan Beach pad comes with NBA backstory
    SoCal house that built Brooklyn Nets? Manhattan Beach pad comes with NBA backstory
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.