Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M

$4,500 psf well over comps in area between The Flats and Trousdale Estate

Los Angeles
Jun.June 21, 2022 09:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
514 Doheny Rd, Beverly Hills
514 Doheny Rd (Zillow)

A Beverly Hills home which once belonged to the daughter of legendary Hollywood power broker Lew Wasserman has hit the market for $42 million, an ask that rides well above nearby properties on the basis of price per square foot.

The 9,300-square-foot home, at 514 Doheny Rd.––between Beverly Hills Flats and the city’s Trousdale Estates neighborhood––comes to $4,516-per-square-feet, It was listed this month, according to the Redfin listing site, and features five bedrooms, seven baths, a library, gym, media room and five-car garage.

Built in 1955, the home has gone through a couple of remodels since 2018, most recently last year. The listing site’s description of the house includes materials such as marble, combed limestone and custom white oak millwork built into the house. Each of the bedroom suites come with its own garden. The house is owned by a LLC managed by Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency. He and Ethan Peskowitz, also of Westside Estate Agency, serve as the listing agents. A request for comment to Bernstein was not returned by presstime.

Nearby listings include a newly built 10,359-square-foot house at 9406 Lloydcrest Dr., which is on the market for $18.9 million, or $1,834-per square-feet. Recent sales in the area, according to Property Shark, include a 6,290-square-foot home at 712 N. Palm Dr. that sold on April 20 for $12.9 million, or $2,050-per-square-foot; and a 5,5340-square-foot home at 801 N. Alta Dr. that sold on March 22 for $9.6 million, or $1,738 per square foot.

