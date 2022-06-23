Open Menu

Developer’s own beach house on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast to list for $25M

Molori’s Kirk Lazurus extensively remodeled 6,300 sf manse he bought in 2010

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 23, 2022 10:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kirk Lazurus and 966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
Kirk Lazurus and 966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Palisades Beach Road on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast enclave has served as a waterfront address for celebrities and business stars for more than a century. Press Baron William Randolph Hearst shacked up with his mistress Marion Davies on this stretch of beach in the early 20th century. Grace Kelly, Cary Grant President John F. Kennedy’s brother-in-law Peter Lawford partied here in the 1950s and 1960s. More recently, Owen Van Natta, a former Facebook chief operating officer and David Bonderman, founding partner of TPG Capital, have bought houses on this thoroughfare, which is a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway that runs from Santa Monica Pier to the California Incline, the distinctive slanted road which connects Ocean Avenue to Pacific Coast Highway.

966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori)
966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori)

While Palisades Beach Road continues to be a popular address, it takes effort to renovate the older homes on this stretch of road, many of them built in the 1920s. To get a green light for an extensive remodel for 966 Palisades Beach Rd, Kirk Lazurus, a developer and founder of Molori, a home and resort designer, had to submit plans in order to get a stamp of approval from the California Coastal Commission. He bought the house for $3.95 million in 2010. Lazarus’ design resume includes the Molori Safari Lodge in South Africa. He also designed 1525 San Vicente Blvd in Santa Monica, a house that is currently listed for $69 million, it’s one of the priciest homes on the Los Angeles market.

Lazurus extensively remodeled 966 Palisades Beach Rd., a five- bed, seven bath house, which measures about 6,300-square-feet, the developer said. The four-level beachfront home is scheduled to be listed June 24 for an asking price of $25 million or about $3,968-per-square-foot. Prominent luxe agent Joyce Rey, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, and Veronica Klein of Compass will serve as the listing agents. 966 Palisades Beach Road also will be available for rental, Lazarus said.

966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori)
966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori)

Lazurus owns two adjacent homes, 972 Palisades Beach Rd. and 924 Palisades Beach Road. But 966 Palisades Beach Road Rd. has its own style. “ It’s New York loft meets St. Tropez beach house,” he said. Architectural details include brick walls, flooring built from reclaimed timber sourced from French chateaus and custom-made doors and windows.

An environment-friendly renewable geothermal heating and cooling are part of the house’s amenities, and of course luxury was crucial to this house’s remodel, Lazurus said. “ Each suite is designed like a hotel room,” he said.

Bedrooms are equipped with fully stocked refrigerators, and are connected to steam showers. A couple of master bedrooms are stocked with 120-inch screen monitors, which drop down from the bedrooms’ ceiling.

The house’s lower floor empties out onto a sandy beach and features a fitness studio with pilates equipment, free weights and can be used for yoga. The house’s backyard features an infinity pool and an outdoor kitchen. Also on the lower floor is a cinema, aquarium and a steam room.

Recent sales in the neighborhood include 1020 Palisades Beach Rd., a seven-bed, six-bath, 6,485-square-foot house which was sold for $10.6 million, or $1,634-per-square-foot in November, 2021. If a buyer for 966 Palisades Beach Rd has questions for Lazurus about the remodel, the developer will be easy to find. Lazarus said he will be moving into 972 Palisades Beach Rd.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    celebrity homesPriciest ListingsSanta MonicaSpec Homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Tom Brady, Dillon Rosenblatt, and Richard Rosenblatt with 3130 Wilshire Boulevard (Kilroy Realty, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    514 Doheny Rd (Zillow)
    Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M
    Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M
    1051 Vista Grande, Pacific Palisades
    Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M
    Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M
    775 Sarbonne and Thomas Flohr (Plus Development, Getty)
    Court settlement clears way for $63M ask on latest Bel Air megamansion to hit market
    Court settlement clears way for $63M ask on latest Bel Air megamansion to hit market
    417 Paseo De La Playa (The Altman Bros, iStock)
    Beachfront luxe listing in record territory in South Bay
    Beachfront luxe listing in record territory in South Bay
    Hankey's Don Hankey with 1410 Tanager Way (Hankey Capital, Williams & Williams Estates Group)
    Hankey follows The One with another luxe listing
    Hankey follows The One with another luxe listing
    Frank Gehry and the Ocean Avenue Project (Getty, Ocean Avenue Project, iStock)
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    23826 Malibu Road (Redfin)
    Luxe test case as Malibu listing returns to market with 21 percent hike
    Luxe test case as Malibu listing returns to market with 21 percent hike
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.