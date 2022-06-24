One of Los Angeles’ biggest asks could soon be off of the market.

There is pending sale for 10771 Bellagio Rd. in Bel-Air, which was last listed for $65 million. Nicknamed The Bellagio Estate, the 10-bed, 17-bath, 19,721-square-foot manse will sell for $3,296-per-square-foot if the sale goes through at its last asking price. It is one of a small group of estates priced above $60 million on the Westside of L.A.

Drew Fenton and Linda May, both affiliated with Hilton & Hyland, served as listing agents for The Bellagio Estate. The prospective buyer was not revealed. Fenton and May did not return an email requesting comment by presstime.

The Bellagio Estate. was listed Feb. 4 by sellers Todd and Kasey Lemkin, who bought the mansion in 2016 for $27.6 million The estate had been extensively renovated and expanded by previous owners about a decade ago. The property was designed by Paul Williams, a pioneering Los Angeles architect. Williams was the first African-American architect to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects. He helped shape the aesthetic of Los Angeles’ luxe architecture, through designing mansions for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

The Bellagio Estate overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. Its traditional American-clapboard style exterior includes a two-story foyer, a floating staircase, two dining rooms, four kitchens, a screening room, wine cellar, billiard room, beauty salon, eight salons, two motor courts, a paddle tennis court, swimming pool and seven-car car garage. The grounds on the more than one acre-estate include an infinity edge pool and pocket gardens, according to descriptions by listing agents and past media accounts.

The Bellagio Estate has been in the news before. In March, Dirt.com reported that movie stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made a bid to purchase the house for $55 million. While Affleck and Lopez probably would have made fine stewards for the Bellagio Estate, their bid also would have knocked the listing out of the $60-million-and-up club. It’s a rarified club.

Other big asks on the Westside market 133 S. Mapleton Dr. The 30,000-square-foot home is priced at $65 million at $2,167-per-square-foot. There’s also 10979 Chalon Dr., a 32,000-square-foot home which is priced at $2,161-per-square-foot or $68.5 million. And 594 S. Mapleton Dr., a 56,500-square-foot mansion, is listed for $165 million or $2,920-square-feet. It was listed by Drew Fenton.