Open Menu

Pending sale of Bel-Air mansion poised to take one of LA’s biggest asks off market

Member of the $60M-and-up-listing club, Bellagio Estate drew interest from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 24, 2022 10:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
10771 Bellagio Road with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Linda May Property Group, Getty)
10771 Bellagio Road with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Linda May Property Group, Getty)

One of Los Angeles’ biggest asks could soon be off of the market.

There is pending sale for 10771 Bellagio Rd. in Bel-Air, which was last listed for $65 million. Nicknamed The Bellagio Estate, the 10-bed, 17-bath, 19,721-square-foot manse will sell for $3,296-per-square-foot if the sale goes through at its last asking price. It is one of a small group of estates priced above $60 million on the Westside of L.A.

Drew Fenton and Linda May, both affiliated with Hilton & Hyland, served as listing agents for The Bellagio Estate. The prospective buyer was not revealed. Fenton and May did not return an email requesting comment by presstime.

Paul Williams (Los Angeles Conservancy)
Paul Williams (Los Angeles Conservancy)

The Bellagio Estate. was listed Feb. 4 by sellers Todd and Kasey Lemkin, who bought the mansion in 2016 for $27.6 million The estate had been extensively renovated and expanded by previous owners about a decade ago. The property was designed by Paul Williams, a pioneering Los Angeles architect. Williams was the first African-American architect to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects. He helped shape the aesthetic of Los Angeles’ luxe architecture, through designing mansions for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

The Bellagio Estate overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. Its traditional American-clapboard style exterior includes a two-story foyer, a floating staircase, two dining rooms, four kitchens, a screening room, wine cellar, billiard room, beauty salon, eight salons, two motor courts, a paddle tennis court, swimming pool and seven-car car garage. The grounds on the more than one acre-estate include an infinity edge pool and pocket gardens, according to descriptions by listing agents and past media accounts.

The Bellagio Estate has been in the news before. In March, Dirt.com reported that movie stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made a bid to purchase the house for $55 million. While Affleck and Lopez probably would have made fine stewards for the Bellagio Estate, their bid also would have knocked the listing out of the $60-million-and-up club. It’s a rarified club.

Other big asks on the Westside market 133 S. Mapleton Dr. The 30,000-square-foot home is priced at $65 million at $2,167-per-square-foot. There’s also 10979 Chalon Dr., a 32,000-square-foot home which is priced at $2,161-per-square-foot or $68.5 million. And 594 S. Mapleton Dr., a 56,500-square-foot mansion, is listed for $165 million or $2,920-square-feet. It was listed by Drew Fenton.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateHilton HylandPriciest Listings

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and 24200 Hidden Ridge Road (Getty, EGC Real Estate Group)
    LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M
    LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford flips Hidden Hills home for $21M
    Frome left: Mauricio Umanksy, Kyle Richards, and Umanksy's daughters with Beverly Hills (Getty, iStock)
    Luxe broker Mauricio Umansky to join daughters on Netflix series
    Luxe broker Mauricio Umansky to join daughters on Netflix series
    Kirk Lazurus and 966 Palisades Beach Rd (Molori, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Developer’s own beach house on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast to list for $25M
    Developer’s own beach house on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast to list for $25M
    Vectra CEO Raju Shah and 640 North Sepulveda Boulevard (Vectra, LoopNet)
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Richard Landry and the Brentwood home (Manolo Langis, Landry Design Group)
    Starchitect Richard Landry’s home fetches record price in Brentwood neighborhood
    Starchitect Richard Landry’s home fetches record price in Brentwood neighborhood
    514 Doheny Rd (Zillow)
    Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M
    Beverly Hills home with link to late Lew Wasserman lists for $42M
    Emma Stone's Malibu home. (Neue Focus/Sotheby's International Realty)
    Emma Stone sells Malibu home after just one week on market
    Emma Stone sells Malibu home after just one week on market
    1051 Vista Grande, Pacific Palisades
    Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M
    Tavangarian-designed Palisades home lists for $28M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.