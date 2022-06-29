Open Menu

Fashion entrepreneurs’ ask on Trousdale Estates manse tops $6,000 psf

Founders of Matchesfashion.com would set high mark in Beverly HIlls enclave

Jun.June 29, 2022 02:22 PM
By Andrew Asch
Tom and Ruth Chapman; 335 Trousdale Pl. (Getty Images, Zillow)
British fashion e-commerce pioneers Tom and Ruth Chapman could notch the priciest residential sale of the year the Beverly Hills enclave of Trousdale Estates, where they just listed their five-bed, six-bath mansion for $42 million.

The ask on the 6,287-square-foot property house pencils out to $6,680-per-square-foot.

Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman and Carl Gambino of Compass serve as listing agents.

Luciano was a listing agent for the house when the Chapmans bought it for $24 million in 2017.

The Chapmans extensively renovated the 60-year-old house since then, working with Los Angeles interior designer Studio Shamshiri.

A 9,710-square-foot house at nearby 305 Trousdale Pl. is currently listed for $45 million, or $4,634-per-square-foot. It has been on the market since May 26.

A 5,848-square-foot house on 1120 Wallace Ridge, a two-minute drive away from 335 Trousdale Place, recently sold for $19.5 million in February, or $3,334-per-square-feet.

Trousdale Estates is known as the address to some of Los Angeles’ priciest listings. The View Estate, located at 620 Arkell Dr. is listed for $88 million. At 18,400-square-feet, The View goes for $4,872-per-square-foot.

The Chapmans have received honors such as the Orders of the British Empire medals, as well as fashion industry praise for building their company, Matchesfashion.com, from a single brick-and-mortar boutique in the London suburb of Wembley to an e-tailer that employs more than 500 people and ships designer fashion to more than 176 countries. Apax Partners acquired a majority stake in Matchesfashion.com in September 2017. The Chapmans cashed out for about $485 million, but have continued in advisory roles at the e-tailer.

The Chapmans also have a London-based family office that has funded fashion and beauty brands as well as trucking and cannabis companies.

Read more




