Open Menu

Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag

Seller paid $60M two years ago for unfinished estate

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 07, 2022 11:18 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bel-Air estate, 150M
10721 Stradella Court (Matt Momberger)

A 21,000-square-foot hilltop mansion in Bel-Air features an asking price of $150 million, more than twice what its owner paid two years ago.

George Ruan, a co-founder of online coupon company Honey, is selling the nine-bedroom house he bought as an unfinished, fixer-upper in 2020 for $60 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The concrete home, designed by South Africa-based SAOTA with Woods + Dangaran in Los Angeles, sits on a half-acre promontory with head-spinning views of Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

Agent Aaron Kirman of Compass holds the listing, which doesn’t appear to have been posted.

Ruan, whose company was acquired by PayPal in 2020 for $4 billion, bought the unfinished property from developer Viewpoint Collection, then completed a major renovation, Kirman said.

Owner Ruan never lived in the house and wants to sell it because he spends more time outside of Los Angeles, Kirman added. The asking price reflects the work Ruan did to complete the home.

“A lot of money, time and energy has been spent to bring it to where it is,” Kirman said. “It is a rarefied property.”

The contemporary, two-story home has a staff area and a one-bedroom guesthouse with its own pool.

The main house has a gym and spa with Japanese dipping pools on the first floor. The main floor has a theater and library, with a dining room featuring wood panels that pivot to close off the room.

Kirman called the property “the ultimate entertainer’s pad,” with an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana area and sunken fire pit.

Prices in Bel-Air and Holmby Hills hit new highs during the first quarter, with the typical single-family home listing at $11.6 million, up more than 175 percent year-over-year, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.

Last year, sales of homes for more than $100 million exploded, ignited by low interest rates and a surge in wealth created through stock-market gains.

In Malibu, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, paid a record $177 million for a beachside estate, then bought two more for a total of $255 million. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong paid $133 million for a 19,000-square-foot Bel-Air perch.




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirGeorge RuanLos Angelesluxury real estateresidential real estateViewpoint Collection

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (L-R, Top-Bottom) Aaron Kirman, Tami Pardee, Stuart Vetterick, Branden & Rayni Williams and Sally Foster Jones (Compass, Hilton & Hyland, Pardee Properties, The Williams Estates)
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Former Exide battery recycling plant (Google Maps)
    State EPA asked feds to declare former Exide site in Vernon a Superfund site
    State EPA asked feds to declare former Exide site in Vernon a Superfund site
    (iStock)
    Natural disasters not disastrous for California resi market: FEMA report
    Natural disasters not disastrous for California resi market: FEMA report
    L.A. Metro board members Sheila Kuehl, Hilda Solis and rendering of new transit stops with high-end condos in Pasadena and North Hollywood (SCNG photographers, LA Metro)
    Transit agency to bank land near future rail stations to stymie gentrification
    Transit agency to bank land near future rail stations to stymie gentrification
    Irvine Co.'s Donald Bren and The Market Place at 2961 El Camino Real (Irvine Company, Google Maps)
    Irvine Co. plans 2,500 lower-rent apartments in OC
    Irvine Co. plans 2,500 lower-rent apartments in OC
    Hankey Capital's Don Hankey, Inferno Investment's Julien Rémillard and Nile Niami with The One (Hankey Capital, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Creditors for $141M Bel-Air mansion battle for position
    Creditors for $141M Bel-Air mansion battle for position
    University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk with rendering of proposed University Village (University of Redlands)
    Redlands university counters height cap ballot measure that would render project “financially unfeasible”
    Redlands university counters height cap ballot measure that would render project “financially unfeasible”
    Placeholder image
    Analysts see likely dip in SoCal home prices
    Analysts see likely dip in SoCal home prices
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.