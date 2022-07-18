Agent-turned-designer has pending deal for $21M Beverly Hills spec house

A real-estate-agent-turned-designer has a pending sale of her $21 million spec home in Beverly Hills.

According to listing sites, a deal is pending for 9674 Highridge Drive, an 8,527-square-foot house in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. The asking price calculates to $2,463 per square foot. The deal was posted July 11 on listing sites.

The home is owned by couple Robert Santelli and Leslie Minniti. Santelli is the founder of Liberty Dialysis, a chain of dialysis centers acquired by German company Fresenius Medical Care in 2012 for $1.5 billion. Minniti is an agent at Compass.

Partnering with her husband, Minniti led the design of the house which was finished in 2020. She had lived in the house that previously stood at 9674 Highridge Drive, which she purchased in 2001 for $995,000 and demolished to make way for the current structure.

The five-bed, 10-bath home was listed May 2 by Ari Afshar and Evan Dolmatsky, both of Voyage Real Estate at Compass. A potential buyer was not revealed.

Amenities include a walk-in wine cellar, a theater with stadium seating and a fitness center. The exterior of the house includes a 60-foot infinity pool and views of the South Beverly Park neighborhood and Century City.

When Minniti moved into the house 20 years ago, she dreamed of building a bigger house on the lot. But she realized it wasn’t going to be easy given the uneven contours of the land.

“You are trying to fit in rooms on a hillside,” said Minniti, who hopes 9674 Highridge Drive will jumpstart a business of designing custom homes.

She worked with SEE Materials – SEE Construction on the project, paying the builder a design fee to collaborate on the custom home.

The Redfin listing site gave comps such as 9814 Curwood Place, a 9,500-square-foot house located a mile away. This house sold for $11.8 million or $1,242 per square foot in May. Another Beverly Post Office manse, located at 1300 Beverly Estate Drive, sold for $26.2 million in June. At 12,500-square-feet, it fetched $2,096 per square foot.