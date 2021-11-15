Open Menu

Hollywood heavy hitter asks $22M for Beverly Hills Post Office home

Endeavor exec Patrick Whitesell, then-wife Lauren Sánchez paid $11 million in 2006

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 15, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Patrick Whitesell and the property (Getty, Redfin via Kurt Rappaport)
Patrick Whitesell and the property (Getty, Redfin via Kurt Rappaport)

Hollywood heavy hitter Patrick Whitesell is looking to cut a deal for his hillside estate in Beverly Hills Post Office.

The executive chairman of the Endeavor talent agency is asking just under $22 million for a home he bought for $11 million in 2006 with ex-wife Lauren Sánchez, now known as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ significant other.

The then-newly-wed couple bought the home new. It totals about 10,600 square feet with five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

The home is done in a contemporary Mediterranean-like style with travertine floors, exposed wood beam ceilings, and wrought iron features. Amenities include a home theater room and a gym with a golf simulator.

The rear of the home opens to a lawn, lounge areas, and the pool. There is also a guesthouse at the edge of the property, which offers views over the city.

Whitesell is a longtime Hollywood power player who spent several years at Creative Artists Agency before moving to Endeavor Talent Agency in the early 2000s. He helped put together Endeavor’s 2009 merger with William Morris, leading to William Morris Endeavor–or WME.

The combined company switched back to the Endeavor brand in 2017 and went public this spring. Bloomberg reported at the time that Whitesell’s stake in the company was worth around $480 million. He is currently executive chairman of the company.

Whitesell bought the property next door to his BHPO manse in 2017 for $4.8 million. He also owns an oceanfront home in Santa Monica. He recently married wife Pia Miller, and the couple reportedly bought a home in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

Whitesell’s ask in Beverly Hills Post Office is somewhere on the high side for property in the the area. Just a few weeks ago, Sophie Schmidt paid $22 million for a 6,800-square-foot pad in the neighborhood.

BHPO is home to plenty of smaller homes in the seven figures, such as the 2,400-square-foot home musician Doja Cat bought this spring for $2.2 million.

It’s also home to some palatial properties. The estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen listed earlier this year with a $55.5 million ask, and a spec mansion in the neighborhood listed in September for $46.5 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hills post officeCelebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Camila Cabello with her Hollywood Hills home (Getty, Compass)
    Camila Cabello asks $4M for Hollywood HIlls home in wake of burglary
    Camila Cabello asks $4M for Hollywood HIlls home in wake of burglary
    Blake Griffin and renderings of the previously planned spec home on the property (Compass via The Agency, Getty)
    Blake Griffin adds to growing Brentwood compound
    Blake Griffin adds to growing Brentwood compound
    Kurt Cobain and the Hollywood Hills property (Getty, Compass via Sotheby's International Realty)
    “RIP KURT COBAIN”: Rundown Hollywood Hills house with tie to rocker up for historical designation
    “RIP KURT COBAIN”: Rundown Hollywood Hills house with tie to rocker up for historical designation
    LA’s Top 10 home listings
    LA’s Top 10 home listings
    LA’s Top 10 home listings
    514 Chalette Drive and Mark Rios (Williams & Williams Estates Group, RIOS)
    Rios-designed Trousdale Estates manse fetches $28M
    Rios-designed Trousdale Estates manse fetches $28M
    Ariana Grande flies on from Bird Streets manse
    Ariana Grande flies on from Bird Streets manse
    Ariana Grande flies on from Bird Streets manse
    Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres closed three deals in September (Getty)
    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi follow biggest sale ever with pair of luxe buys
    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi follow biggest sale ever with pair of luxe buys
    YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom of The ACE Family with their house (Getty, YouTube via The ACE Family)
    Latest YouTube sensation: Foreclosure on influencers’ Woodland Hills mansion
    Latest YouTube sensation: Foreclosure on influencers’ Woodland Hills mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.