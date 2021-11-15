Hollywood heavy hitter Patrick Whitesell is looking to cut a deal for his hillside estate in Beverly Hills Post Office.

The executive chairman of the Endeavor talent agency is asking just under $22 million for a home he bought for $11 million in 2006 with ex-wife Lauren Sánchez, now known as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ significant other.

The then-newly-wed couple bought the home new. It totals about 10,600 square feet with five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

The home is done in a contemporary Mediterranean-like style with travertine floors, exposed wood beam ceilings, and wrought iron features. Amenities include a home theater room and a gym with a golf simulator.

The rear of the home opens to a lawn, lounge areas, and the pool. There is also a guesthouse at the edge of the property, which offers views over the city.

Whitesell is a longtime Hollywood power player who spent several years at Creative Artists Agency before moving to Endeavor Talent Agency in the early 2000s. He helped put together Endeavor’s 2009 merger with William Morris, leading to William Morris Endeavor–or WME.

The combined company switched back to the Endeavor brand in 2017 and went public this spring. Bloomberg reported at the time that Whitesell’s stake in the company was worth around $480 million. He is currently executive chairman of the company.

Whitesell bought the property next door to his BHPO manse in 2017 for $4.8 million. He also owns an oceanfront home in Santa Monica. He recently married wife Pia Miller, and the couple reportedly bought a home in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

Whitesell’s ask in Beverly Hills Post Office is somewhere on the high side for property in the the area. Just a few weeks ago, Sophie Schmidt paid $22 million for a 6,800-square-foot pad in the neighborhood.

BHPO is home to plenty of smaller homes in the seven figures, such as the 2,400-square-foot home musician Doja Cat bought this spring for $2.2 million.

It’s also home to some palatial properties. The estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen listed earlier this year with a $55.5 million ask, and a spec mansion in the neighborhood listed in September for $46.5 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch