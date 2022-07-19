Open Menu

Pacific Palisades estate asking $58M shoots for area record

Aristotle Capital boss looks to sell house with onsite car museum

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2022 11:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Aristotle Capital Management's Richard Hollander and 1601 Casale Road (Aristotle Capital Management, Drew Fenton)
Aristotle Capital Management’s Richard Hollander and 1601 Casale Road (Aristotle Capital Management, Drew Fenton)

A $57.5 million listing in Pacific Palisades is vying to break records in the exclusive seaside enclave that is home to Hollywood A-listers and business titans.

The property, which spans just under 13,700 square feet, is located at 1601 Casale Road and is asking just over $4,200 per square foot. The seller is Richard Hollander, chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, an investment group that manages $62 billion in assets.

1601 Casale Road (Drew Fenton)
1601 Casale Road (Drew Fenton)

If the seven-bed, 11-bath mansion sells for full ask, it will take the priciest home sale record from its Pacific Palisades neighbor 1700 San Remo Drive. That 8,800-square-foot house was sold in May for $51 million, or just over $5,800 a foot.

The Casale Road property is in close proximity to other record-chasers. A 23,000-square-foot mansion at 1525 San Vicente Boulevard is asking $69 million, or just over $3,000 per square foot. Another neighbor is 1550 Amalfi Drive, also known as the Leonard Estate, which is asking $46.5 million, or $2,770 per square foot.

The 1601 Casale Road home was designed in 2016 by megamansion architecture firm Paul McClean Design, which included a three-story waterfall in the middle of the house. It also boasts a cinema and a car museum which can display a car on a turntable platform, according to the listing with Hilton & Hyland’s Drew Fenton.

