Details emerge on Apple office campus in Culver City

Apple wants to build its 536,000-square-foot regional headquarters cloaked in designer copper.

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled plans for its new office campus for thousands of employees on the border of Culver City and Los Angeles, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A new environmental report released by Culver City highlights the new copper look.

The campus, dubbed Culver Crossings, would include two four- and five-story buildings stretching across 4.5 acres between National, Washington and Venice boulevards.

The new development would double Apple’s footprint in Culver City, where its streaming service is based. It would also replace an entire block of office and industrial buildings Apple bought in late 2020 for $162 million.

The U-shaped office campus, designed by Gensler, would include two copper-colored buildings with floor-to-ceiling glass divided by wrap-around balconies and topped by broad eaves. A three-level underground garage would serve more than 1,200 cars.

The project, expected to host up to 2,400 employees, would include production studios for small-format multimedia content, plus a cafeteria and coffee stations.

Plans call for 58,000 square feet of open space, including a 51,600-square-foot courtyard and a 7,120-square-foot public plaza facing Washington Boulevard.

Pending approval by both Culver City and Los Angeles, Apple could break ground on the first, 167,000-square-foot building early next year with completion set for late 2024.

The company could break ground on the second, 369,000-square-foot building in fall 2023 and be completed by late 2025, with the entire complex expected to be open in 2026.

Apple now occupies 500,000 square feet of space in and around Culver City, including a 128,000-square-foot building that it leases just south of the new campus site.

The company is estimated to employ more than 1,500 people in Los Angeles through Apple TV+, Apple Music and other ventures. Apple previously announced it aims to grow the Culver City office to more than 3,000 employees by 2026.

