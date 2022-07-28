The owner of a Porsche dealership has filed plans to build a 60,200-square-foot showroom on the east side of Pasadena.

The Rusnak Auto Group, based in Temple City, has proposed establishing a new Porsche dealership and car wash on two city blocks behind 2915 East Colorado Boulevard, the Pasadena Star-News reported. The plan is under consideration by the city’s Planning Commission.

Rusnak, which now operates Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche on West Colorado Boulevard next to the Norton Simon Museum, aims to build a 36-foot tall showroom five miles across town.

The new Rusnak/Pasadena dealership would occupy 4.4 acres on eight parcels bordered by East Colorado Boulevard, Sunnyslope Avenue and East Walnut Street west of Eaton Wash.

Plans call for a two-story building, with second-story and roof-top parking above the auto service bays. It would include parking spaces for 163 employees and customers, in addition to the dealership’s retail fleet, according to plans filed with the city.

Also, the project would include a 4,800-square-foot car wash building along Walnut Street, for exclusive use by the dealership.

The east end of Nina Street, a cul-de-sac that cuts into the proposed building site, would be vacated by the city and given over to the auto group.

Pending approvals, Rusnak would break ground in September and complete the project in March 2024.

Rusnak Auto, a privately owned family firm founded in 1966, operates 15 car dealerships in Pasadena, Arcadia, Thousand Oaks, Anaheim Hills and Loma Linda.

– Dana Bartholomew