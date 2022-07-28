Open Menu

Rusnak to build Porsche dealership in Pasadena

Two-story structure to feature 60K sf showroom on Colorado Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 28, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rusnak Auto Group's Victoria Rusnak with 2915 E. Colorado Blvd
Rusnak Auto Group’s Victoria Rusnak with 2915 E. Colorado Blvd (LinkedIn, City Staff Report, Getty)

The owner of a Porsche dealership has filed plans to build a 60,200-square-foot showroom on the east side of Pasadena.

The Rusnak Auto Group, based in Temple City, has proposed establishing a new Porsche dealership and car wash on two city blocks behind 2915 East Colorado Boulevard, the Pasadena Star-News reported. The plan is under consideration by the city’s Planning Commission.

Rusnak, which now operates Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche on West Colorado Boulevard next to the Norton Simon Museum, aims to build a 36-foot tall showroom five miles across town.

The new Rusnak/Pasadena dealership would occupy 4.4 acres on eight parcels bordered by East Colorado Boulevard, Sunnyslope Avenue and East Walnut Street west of Eaton Wash.

Plans call for a two-story building, with second-story and roof-top parking above the auto service bays. It would include parking spaces for 163 employees and customers, in addition to the dealership’s retail fleet, according to plans filed with the city.

Also, the project would include a 4,800-square-foot car wash building along Walnut Street, for exclusive use by the dealership.

The east end of Nina Street, a cul-de-sac that cuts into the proposed building site, would be vacated by the city and given over to the auto group.

Pending approvals, Rusnak would break ground in September and complete the project in March 2024.

Rusnak Auto, a privately owned family firm founded in 1966, operates 15 car dealerships in Pasadena, Arcadia, Thousand Oaks, Anaheim Hills and Loma Linda.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auto dealershipCommercial Real EstatePasadenaRusnak Auto GroupRusnak/Pasadena Porsche

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Panattoni Development's Carl Panattoni and Rivian's R.J. Scaringe with 1441 Myford Road (Panattoni Development, Getty, Google Maps)
    Rivian leases 219K sf building under construction in Tustin
    Rivian leases 219K sf building under construction in Tustin
    Center Capital Partners' Alex Valner with 5237 W. Jefferson Blvd (Capital Partners, Getty)
    Center Capital breaks ground on 72K sf office building in West Adams
    Center Capital breaks ground on 72K sf office building in West Adams
    KBS Realty Advisors President and Chairman Charles Schreiber Jr. and the Union Blank Plaza in Downtown L.A. (Getty Images, KBS, Minnaert, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    WeWork’s first investor wins bidding war for Union Bank Plaza
    WeWork’s first investor wins bidding war for Union Bank Plaza
    President George W. Bush and Watson’s Soda Fountain & Cafe (Getty, Google Maps)
    Century-old soda fountain in OC to shut its doors
    Century-old soda fountain in OC to shut its doors
    Bolour Associates ceo Mark Bolour with the building at 6432 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood (LinkedIn, Loopnet, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Bolour picks up Hollywood office building at discount for $14M
    Bolour picks up Hollywood office building at discount for $14M
    Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park and the California Market Center, 110 East 9th Street (Forever 21, CMCDTLA)
    Forever 21 leases 164K sf for new HQ
    Forever 21 leases 164K sf for new HQ
    Joyce Eisenberg Keefer of the The Ben B. and Joyce E. Eisenberg Foundation and an aerial of the Sherman Way Industrial Center (Getty, Google Maps)
    Eisenberg Foundation sells NoHo industrial park for $37M
    Eisenberg Foundation sells NoHo industrial park for $37M
    3542 Coast View Drive (Zillow)
    Group linked to Pepperdine University lists 7-acre lot in Malibu for $20M
    Group linked to Pepperdine University lists 7-acre lot in Malibu for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.