Open Menu

Penthouse lists for $50M in WeHo

Sale a could break LA County condo price record

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 29, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin; 8899 Beverly Blvd. (Nils Timm, Getty)
Townscape Partners’ Tyler Siegel and John Irwin; 8899 Beverly Blvd. (Nils Timm, Getty)

A penthouse occupying 10,000 square feet atop a West Hollywood condominium tower has been listed off-market for $50 million.

One of the grandest penthouses in Los Angeles has hit the market at 8899 Beverly Boulevard, the Los Angeles Times reported. A tandem penthouse next door will be available this fall for $50 million.

If either sells at the asking price, it would break L.A. County’s all-time condo sales record of $35 million, which Candy Spelling paid in Century City in 2010.

If sold together, the combined East and West penthouses would make up the largest single penthouse in the world, at 20,000 square feet, according to the newspaper..

The 40-unit, 10-story building at 8899 Beverly Boulevard was developed by Townscape Partners, based in Beverly Hills.

The East Penthouse, the first top-floor condo to hit the market, was designed by Olson Kundig, an architectural firm based in Seattle.

The four-bedroom, five-bath penthouse is nearly encircled by floor-to-ceiling motorized glass walls, according to Architectural Digest.

With the windows open, travertine floors blend seamlessly into an exterior wood cantilever overlooking the Hollywood Hills to Downtown Los Angeles.

The penthouse features 14-foot ceilings and a private elevator. It includes an open floor plan with a show kitchen and a grand room divided into a dining area, living room and lounge. A custom dining table can seat 14. A prep kitchen has four bar stools.

A primary suite and private study offer stunning views, as do en suite bathrooms.

Residents of the 40-unit main tower and eight adjacent townhouses have access to round-the-clock services, including a valet, bellhop and doorman; a 12,000-square-foot deck with a pool; a dog park; a fitness center and yoga studio; and a restaurant with a private owner entrance to open soon.

Historically, Los Angeles has lagged behind other global cities when it comes to expensive lofty living. But the desire to buy big stand-alone homes shifted during the pandemic, real estate brokers told the Times.

Trophy condos, with turnkey ease, are now in demand.
The number of condos in Greater Los Angeles that closed for more than $5 million in the second quarter soared 175 percent year over year, according to a report by Sotheby’s International Realty.

There are now 10 publicly listed condos for sale in Los Angeles for $10 million and up, and more in development.

A 22nd-floor penthouse on the Westside just listed for $39 million. A penthouse at the hotel-branded Four Seasons Private Residences in Beverly Grove has listed for $75 million. And this month, a penthouse at the Pendry Residences West Hollywood closed for $21.5 million, making it the priciest condo sale this year.

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    8899 BeverlyCondominiumluxury real estatePenthouseresidential real estateTownscape PartnersWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Trammell Crow Residential ceo Ken Valach with renderings of the Alexan project at 150 N. Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia (LinkedIn, Studio One Eleven, Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Trammell Crow Residential to build 319 apartments in Arcadia
    Trammell Crow Residential to build 319 apartments in Arcadia
    Century 21's Dan Kruse, Jasen Schrock, and David Romero (Century 21 Affiliated, Getty Images)
    Top Century 21 franchises merge in cross-country deal
    Top Century 21 franchises merge in cross-country deal
    500-512 Perugia Way  and Sean Rad (Getty, Zillow)
    Yvette Mimieux dual estate sells to Tinder co-founder for $35M
    Yvette Mimieux dual estate sells to Tinder co-founder for $35M
    Compass' Aaron Kirman with 1047 North Bundy Drive (Compass, Zillow)
    Trousdale Estates mansion sells for $42M after price cuts
    Trousdale Estates mansion sells for $42M after price cuts
    Jamison Properties' CEO Jaime Lee with 626-634 St. Andrews Place (LinkedIn, Jamison Properties)
    Jamison breaks ground on 230-unit complex in Koreatown
    Jamison breaks ground on 230-unit complex in Koreatown
    31877 Circle Drive
    Blufftop home in Laguna Beach asking $32M
    Blufftop home in Laguna Beach asking $32M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    SoCal home payment rise an average 45% in last year
    SoCal home payment rise an average 45% in last year
    Stockbridge Chiefs Terry Fancher and Sol Raso with The Bahay
    Stockbridge Capital pays nearly $138M for Filipinotown apartments
    Stockbridge Capital pays nearly $138M for Filipinotown apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.