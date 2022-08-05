Open Menu

Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M

Homes near the water have nearly doubled in price since last year, per report

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 05, 2022 03:15 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Weinstock with 23754 Malibu Road
Michael Weinstock with 23754 Malibu Road (LinkedIn, Susan Monus)

A beachfront house in the A-list celebrity-studded Malibu Colony beach enclave hit the market.

Restaurateur Michael Weinstock put 23754 Malibu Road on the market Aug. 3 for $34.5 milion. The four-bed, six-bath home spans almost 4,000 square feet, with the asking price penciling out to $8,954 per square foot. The house was built in 1988 but underwent an extensive interior remodel led by Barbara Grushow Design. The interior renovation wrapped up this year.

The house is located a few steps away from the beach. Amenities include a pool and a spa located in a courtyard on a nearly 13,000-square-foot lot. Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

23754 Malibu Road has been listed in past years for sale and for rent. In 2021, it was listed for sale at $31.5 million. The listing was removed in December. Earlier this year, the house was made available for rent for $90,000 per month. The rental listing was removed in July.

The house is making its 2022 bow in a market defined by extremes. A recent Douglas Elliman report found that price trend indicators for single-family homes rose to record or near-record highs for the past six quarters. In Malibu’s beach areas, the median sales price for a home was almost double what it was in pre-pandemic levels.

Douglas Elliman’s second-quarter report on Malibu also found that total inventory declined 17.3 percent in the 2022 second quarter compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Monus of Coldwell Banker said the Malibu market is strong, but there is no denying low inventory. “A normal market is about 215 to 220 listings,” she said. “Inventory is 115 homes on the market.”

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateColdwell Bankerluxury real estateMalibu

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Howard Leight Jr. and Malibu Rocky Oaks (Zillow, Instagram, Getty)
    Malibu winery featured on “Kardashians” goes to market for $50M
    Malibu winery featured on “Kardashians” goes to market for $50M
    A photo illustration of Villa Firenze at 67 Beverly Park Court (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty Images)
    Villa Firenze cuts price by $41M
    Villa Firenze cuts price by $41M
    Jeffree Star and the home at 25220 Walker Road (Compass, Instagram via @jeffreestar, Getty)
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Nahla Capital's Genghis Hadi and GPI's Cliff Goldstein with rendering of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (Common Ground, GPI, Rosewood)
    Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
    Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
    Former owner Luanne Wells and the property at 31284 Broad Beach Road in Malibu (Obituary.com, Compass, Getty)
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Sue Gross and Anthony Hsieh with One Thousand Museum and 960 N. Alpine Drive (Getty, LoanDepot, One Thousand Museum, Zillow)
    OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios
    OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios
    Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin; 8899 Beverly Blvd. (Nils Timm, Getty)
    Townscape Partners asks $50M for WeHo penthouse
    Townscape Partners asks $50M for WeHo penthouse
    Sarah Siegel-Magness and Cancha de Estrellas at 200 Lambert Road (Getty, Compass)
    Carpinteria polo fields for sale at $50M
    Carpinteria polo fields for sale at $50M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.