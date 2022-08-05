Open Menu

Malibu winery featured on “Kardashians” goes to market for $50M

Tuscan manor estate set on 37 acres, including vineyards

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 05, 2022 12:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Howard Leight Jr. and Malibu Rocky Oaks (Zillow, Instagram, Getty)
Howard Leight Jr. and Malibu Rocky Oaks (Zillow, Instagram, Getty)

After about a 19-year run, the Leight family listed the address where the Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyard wine label is headquartered.

Located in the hills above Malibu, 340 North Kanan Dume Road was listed Aug. 2 for $49.5 million. Spanning 9,000 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa pencils out to $5,500 per square foot.

The listing agents are Mark Gruskin and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. The agents did not respond to phone calls requesting comment. Leight family members did not respond to messages requesting comment on the listing. It is unclear if the family’s listing has any connection to the business or the future of the wine label.

Howard Leight is a prominent entrepreneur who made products such as earplugs and protective eyewear. His son, Howard Leight Jr., has been the face of the winery, and appeared in social media and news stories on the winery.

There reportedly have been efforts to sell the home off -market in the past few years. In September 2021, it was listed for rent at $150,000 a month. It was taken off the rental market in December.

The vineyard estate has been rented for weddings and appeared on episodes of reality shows such as “The Bachelorette” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Designed by architect Bob Easton in the style of a Tuscan manor, the house offers a commercial-grade kitchen, as well as a media room, elevator and oversized garage for more than four cars. There also is a helipad, an infinity pool and a spa.

The house is set on 37-acres, which includes vineyards where grapes are grown for the Malibu Rocky Oaks’ pinot noir and sauvignon blanc wines.

A winery located a 10 minute drive away from Malibu Rocky Oaks also is on the market. The Rosenthal estate, located at 29000 Newton Canyon Road, features vineyards. The ask price for the 12,000-square-foot compound is $38 million, or $3,167 per square foot. It has been on the market for a little more than a year.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    luxury real estateMalibuwea

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Weinstock with 23754 Malibu Road
    Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
    Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
    A photo illustration of Villa Firenze at 67 Beverly Park Court (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty Images)
    Villa Firenze cuts price by $41M
    Villa Firenze cuts price by $41M
    Jeffree Star and the home at 25220 Walker Road (Compass, Instagram via @jeffreestar, Getty)
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Nahla Capital's Genghis Hadi and GPI's Cliff Goldstein with rendering of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (Common Ground, GPI, Rosewood)
    Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
    Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
    Former owner Luanne Wells and the property at 31284 Broad Beach Road in Malibu (Obituary.com, Compass, Getty)
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Sue Gross and Anthony Hsieh with One Thousand Museum and 960 N. Alpine Drive (Getty, LoanDepot, One Thousand Museum, Zillow)
    OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios
    OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios
    Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin; 8899 Beverly Blvd. (Nils Timm, Getty)
    Townscape Partners asks $50M for WeHo penthouse
    Townscape Partners asks $50M for WeHo penthouse
    500-512 Perugia Way  and Sean Rad (Getty, Zillow)
    Yvette Mimieux dual estate sells to Tinder co-founder for $35M
    Yvette Mimieux dual estate sells to Tinder co-founder for $35M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.