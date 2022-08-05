After about a 19-year run, the Leight family listed the address where the Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyard wine label is headquartered.

Located in the hills above Malibu, 340 North Kanan Dume Road was listed Aug. 2 for $49.5 million. Spanning 9,000 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa pencils out to $5,500 per square foot.

The listing agents are Mark Gruskin and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. The agents did not respond to phone calls requesting comment. Leight family members did not respond to messages requesting comment on the listing. It is unclear if the family’s listing has any connection to the business or the future of the wine label.

Howard Leight is a prominent entrepreneur who made products such as earplugs and protective eyewear. His son, Howard Leight Jr., has been the face of the winery, and appeared in social media and news stories on the winery.

There reportedly have been efforts to sell the home off -market in the past few years. In September 2021, it was listed for rent at $150,000 a month. It was taken off the rental market in December.

The vineyard estate has been rented for weddings and appeared on episodes of reality shows such as “The Bachelorette” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Designed by architect Bob Easton in the style of a Tuscan manor, the house offers a commercial-grade kitchen, as well as a media room, elevator and oversized garage for more than four cars. There also is a helipad, an infinity pool and a spa.

The house is set on 37-acres, which includes vineyards where grapes are grown for the Malibu Rocky Oaks’ pinot noir and sauvignon blanc wines.

A winery located a 10 minute drive away from Malibu Rocky Oaks also is on the market. The Rosenthal estate, located at 29000 Newton Canyon Road, features vineyards. The ask price for the 12,000-square-foot compound is $38 million, or $3,167 per square foot. It has been on the market for a little more than a year.