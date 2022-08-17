Open Menu

Laguna Beach spec home breaks price psf records

At nearly $44M, the price for the new beach mansion works out to $8,733 a square foot

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 17, 2022 02:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tim Smith and 66 Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach (Toby Ponnay, Getty)
Tim Smith and 66 Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach (Toby Ponnay, Getty)

A more than 4,900-square-foot house at 66 Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach sold for $43.5 million, or $8,733 per square foot. The price was a record breaker on a per-square-foot basis for Orange County, said listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Smith contended that the Laguna Beach sale also qualified as a record for price per square foot of a newly constructed house. He said the recent sales following it most closely were a $6,000-per-square-foot sale in another part of Laguna Beach and a $5,000-per-square-foot sale in Newport Beach. The Wall Street Journal broke news on the sale of 66 Emerald Bay.

Built by David Wojtaszek of Divita Builders, construction wrapped up around May when the house was listed. The deal for the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom house closed Aug. 12. Tad Baltzer of Triibe Real Estate represented the buyer, according to the Redfin listing site. The buyer’s identity was not revealed.

In fact, Smith said that he never met the buyer. The privacy-obsessed buyer made a request to tour the house solely accompanied by the buyer’s agent.

“NDA’s (non-disclosure agreements) don’t hold up. Someone always makes a leak,” Smith said. “It’s the first time in my career where I did not meet the buyer.”

While 66 Emerald Bay was listed for $48.9 million, Smith recalls telling his clients that they would get $41.5 million to $42 million for the home. They accepted an offer for $43.5 million. Smith said that a higher offer came in later, but they were already bound by the $43.5 million deal.

Designed by C. J. Light Associates, the house’s amenities include a temperature-controlled wine wall, a spa, an outdoor shower, as well as a screening room which can seat more than eight people.

While Smith believes that prices for Orange County mansions eventually will rival prices in the wealthier enclaves of Los Angeles, he also forecasts that he won’t see big sales for newly constructed spec homes in the near future. Costs for labor and materials for new houses skyrocketed during the pandemic. The surging costs put reins on building new homes, Smith said.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    luxury homesorange countyPriciest ListingsSpec Homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kayne Anderson Capital's JC Frey and 500 North Poinsettia Avenue (Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Zillow)
    Manhattan Beach home away from water lists for $22M
    Manhattan Beach home away from water lists for $22M
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman with 6700 8th Street, 22642 Lambert Street and 23512 Commerce Center (Getty, PS Business Parks, LoopNet)
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    Bridge Investment Group Holdings' Jonathan Slager and 2235 West Broadway in Anaheim (Bridge Investment Group Holdings, Madison Park)
    Anaheim multifamily sets 10-year record with $284M sale
    Anaheim multifamily sets 10-year record with $284M sale
    SteelWave's Barry DiRaimondo with 1382 Bell Avenue (LinkedIn, JLL)
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    Restaurant owner Tony Roman and Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, 21501 Brookhurst Street in Huntington Beach (Basilico’s Pasta E Vino/Facebook, Google Maps, Getty)
    Anti-mask restaurateur in OC sues landlord
    Anti-mask restaurateur in OC sues landlord
    Former owner Luanne Wells and the property at 31284 Broad Beach Road in Malibu (Obituary.com, Compass, Getty)
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Sprouts Farmers Market ceo Jack Sinclair with 1829 E. Orangethorpe in Fullerton (Sprouts, Google Maps, Getty)
    Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
    Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
    1301 Collingwood Place near Hollywood and Long Arc Capital's Kipp Nelson (Beverley Hills Estates, Long Arc Capital)
    Car connoisseur’s mansion in Hollywood Hills relists for $48M
    Car connoisseur’s mansion in Hollywood Hills relists for $48M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.