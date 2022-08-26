Guess clothing co-founder Maurice Marciano has listed an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Trousdale Estates for $27.5 million.

The apparel mogul put the seven-year-old estate on the market at 1095 North Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills, Dirt.com reported. He paid $20.8 million for it in 2016.

The five-bedroom, eight-bath mansion, designed by Paul Williams, is built of stone, steel and glass and hidden behind gates on more than half an acre.

The two-level home has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. It includes a movie theater, game room, wine cellar, spa, wellness center with a gym, cold plunge, infrared sauna and steam room.

A walled courtyard contains a translucent bridge over a water feature making its way to the glassy entrance.

Inside, a combined living/dining room has a linear fireplace and glass siders spilling out to a large terrace.

A fireside family room connects to a modern kitchen with two islands and high-end appliances.

Long hallways lead to a master suite with a sitting area, fireplace and private patio, along with dual walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths.

Outside, a small backyard has a lap pool. In front, there’s an attached three-car garage.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.

Marciano founded Guess with his brothers Paul, Armand and Georges in 1981. The one-time CEO and board chairman retired in January 2012, and was replaced as a non-executive chairman of the board in 2020 following a biking accident. The current Guess board member owns Marciano Estate, a Napa Valley winery in Saint Helena.

— Dana Bartholomew