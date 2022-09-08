Guess cofounder Maurice Marciano has caught the mid-century bug, having bought a restyled modernist mansion in Beverly Hills for $37.5 million, a price that includes furniture.

His Beverly Financial Holdings bought the 9,300-square-foot home at 514 Doheny Road, west of Greystone Mansion, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The seller was real estate agent and developer Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency, who first listed the remodeled home in June for $42 million. He bought the property for $12.25 million in 2016 from film producer Megan Ellison, daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison.

Marciano’s purchase comes two weeks after he listed his contemporary mansion designed by Paul McClean in Trousdale Estates for $27.5 million.

The Doheny Road property has five bedrooms and eight baths. It was built in 1955 and was listed as a “just completed masterpiece.” Listing photos show that Bernstein preserved the home’s original style while adding 3,000 square feet in a remodel finished this year.

The single-story house is a contemporary mix of limestone, marble, oak and steel, with walls of glass that vanish at the touch of a button.

A floating entry leads into an open floor plan topped by wood ceilings and angled skylights.

Highlights include a double-island kitchen, library, gym and cashmere-coated media room. The skylit dining room is enveloped in silk. Pocket doors open out back, where a wide lawn connects to a swimming pool, spa and fireplace.

The grounds, at just over 1 acre, include a five-car garage.

The sale officially closed at $35.5 million with furnishings adding $2 million, bringing the price per square foot to $4,032, according to the Times.

That’s Beverly Hills’ highest price per square foot since last April, when Ellen DeGeneres unloaded her 10,400-square-foot mansion for $47 million, or $4,530 per square foot.

Bernstein and Ethan Peskowitz of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Kurt Rappaport, also with Westside, represented Marciano.

In 2015, Marciano sold his Bel-Air mansion to casino mogul Steve Wynn for $47.85 million. Wynn is now trying to sell the property for $110 million.

Marciano founded Guess with his brothers Paul, Armand and Georges in 1981. The one-time CEO and chairman retired in January 2012, and was replaced as a non-executive chairman of the board in 2020 following a biking accident. The current Guess board member owns Marciano Estate, a Napa Valley winery in Saint Helena.

— Dana Bartholomew