Whatnot tech bros pay $15M for Beverly Hills manse

Co-founders of live stream shopping platform Whatnot revealed as buyers for Beverly Hills home

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 16, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Whatnot's Logan Head and Grant Lafontaine with 410 Doheny Road (Whatnot Inc, Compass)
Whatnot’s Logan Head and Grant Lafontaine with 410 Doheny Road (Whatnot Inc, Redfin)

There’s gold in trading collectible Pokemon cards and Funko pop figures.

Logan Head and Grant LaFontaine are founders of Los Angeles-based livestream shopping platform Whatnot, known as a marketplace for collectibles such as Pokemon cards, as well as comics and sports cards. This summer, Whatnot reached a valuation of $3.7 billion, according to TechCrunch.

Also, this summer, Head and LaFontaine jointly paid $15 million in cash to buy a Beverly Hills house formerly owned by a Hong Kong investor, according to Dirt.com. Compass agent Kirby Gillon confirmed to The Real Deal that the Whatnot co-founders bought 410 Doheny Rd. Other agents on the listing were Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman, also affiliated with Compass, as well as John Giddins of Sotheby’s International Realty. Laurie Hudson of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California represented the buyers.

The 5,500-square-foot home had been on and off the market for about a year. It had originally been listed for $18 million. It had recently gone under an extensive renovation, which placed new skylights, glass walls and Italian limestone flooring in the house.

The listing’s other amenities include an infinity-edge swimming pool, and a spa. The house is located on a half-acre property which features mature trees and a grassy lawn.

The Beverly Hills home is a few steps up the finance ladder from another property that Head and LaFontaine just sold, according to Dirt.com.

On Sept. 9, the Whatnot duo sold a four bedroom, five bathroom 3,200-square-foot home located at 2247 Glyndon Ave. in Venice, was sold for $3.7 million. The farmhouse style home was listed by Laurie Woolner of Campbell Wellman Properties. Representing the buyers was Adam Seid and Tami Pardee of Pardee Properties.

— Andrew Asch

Read more




