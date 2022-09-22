Development and construction firm A.J. Khair has submitted plans for a six-story, 65-unit residential building in Hollywood just days after filing an application for a hotel project in WeHo.

The new plans were filed by Demetri Samaha, A.J. Khair’s president, and scanned into department records on Tuesday. Renderings show a rectangular, white and brown building with balconies and a rooftop garden, as well as an offset building facade.

The project would be 64,000 square feet and rise 67 feet. A.J. Khair is also seeking exemptions under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program, including for a height increase and reduced side yard space. In line with TOC requirements, the developer would set aside seven units for extremely low income tenants.

A.J. Khair is based in West Hollywood and has developed several notable projects over the past few years, including the newly opened Solari Silver Lake, a 60-unit luxury building, and the La Peer Hotel, which opened in West Hollywood in 2018. Earlier this year the developer also filed plans for a new project in Echo Park.

The firm’s new Hollywood apartment project is located at 1919 and 1921 North Wilcox Avenue, north of Franklin Avenue and west of the 101 Freeway.

A.J. Khair has been sitting on the property for a while. The firm bought the two parcels, which total about a half acre, through an LLC for $2.4 million in 2013. The property is currently home to a commercial and office building, according to A.J. Khair’s application.