Open Menu

A.J. Khair to add 65 apartments to Hollywood inventory

WeHo-based developer envisions six-story building on Wilcox Avenue

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 22, 2022 08:30 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of A.J. Khair principal Demetri Samaha along with renderings of 1919 North Wilcox Avenue (A.J. Khair, GA Engineering, Inc., Getty Images)
A photo illustration of A.J. Khair principal Demetri Samaha along with renderings of 1919 North Wilcox Avenue (A.J. Khair, GA Engineering, Inc., Getty Images)

Development and construction firm A.J. Khair has submitted plans for a six-story, 65-unit residential building in Hollywood just days after filing an application for a hotel project in WeHo.

The new plans were filed by Demetri Samaha, A.J. Khair’s president, and scanned into department records on Tuesday. Renderings show a rectangular, white and brown building with balconies and a rooftop garden, as well as an offset building facade.

The project would be 64,000 square feet and rise 67 feet. A.J. Khair is also seeking exemptions under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program, including for a height increase and reduced side yard space. In line with TOC requirements, the developer would set aside seven units for extremely low income tenants.

A.J. Khair is based in West Hollywood and has developed several notable projects over the past few years, including the newly opened Solari Silver Lake, a 60-unit luxury building, and the La Peer Hotel, which opened in West Hollywood in 2018. Earlier this year the developer also filed plans for a new project in Echo Park.

The firm’s new Hollywood apartment project is located at 1919 and 1921 North Wilcox Avenue, north of Franklin Avenue and west of the 101 Freeway.

A.J. Khair has been sitting on the property for a while. The firm bought the two parcels, which total about a half acre, through an LLC for $2.4 million in 2013. The property is currently home to a commercial and office building, according to A.J. Khair’s application.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HollywoodMultifamilyWeHo

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mike Sullivan and rendering for 6000 W. Hollywood Blvd (The Sullivan Family, Getty Images)
    Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
    Toyota of Hollywood could turn into a retail village
    Crow Holdings development CEO Ken Valach and rendering of Westside Gateway (Studio 11, Crow Holdings)
    Trammell Crow buys land for tallest building in Long Beach
    Trammell Crow buys land for tallest building in Long Beach
    Ledcor's Dave Lede and Arnel & Affiliates' George Argyros with 1801 East Fourth Street (Ledcor Group, US State Department Public domain via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps)
    Argyros family firm sells Santa Ana site for $51M
    Argyros family firm sells Santa Ana site for $51M
    Carmel Partners CEO Ron Zeff and a rendering of the apartment building in Sawtelle (Carmel Partners, TCA Architects)
    Sawtelle gains density with huge Carmel Partners project
    Sawtelle gains density with huge Carmel Partners project
    From left: MG Properties' Mark Gleiberman and Intercontinental Real Estate's Peter Palandjian with 30856 Agoura Rd
    Joint venture pays $87M for Agoura Hills apartment complex
    Joint venture pays $87M for Agoura Hills apartment complex
    Grubb Properties' Clay Grubb (Grubb Properties, Google Maps, Getty)
    Show’s over? Laemmle NoHo 7 theater to become multifamily
    Show’s over? Laemmle NoHo 7 theater to become multifamily
    Philip Lawrence and Thomas St John and the three parcels on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in LA (Google Maps, Getty, CMNTY Culture)
    Hollywood studio project garners $35M loan to buy land
    Hollywood studio project garners $35M loan to buy land
    825 to 837 Hyperion (Planning Department, Getty)
    Lazer Properties plans 50 unit apartments in Silver Lake
    Lazer Properties plans 50 unit apartments in Silver Lake
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.