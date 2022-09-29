Hilton & Hyland agent Drew Fenton listed 1005 North Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills for $65 million recently. If it is sold for its asking price before the end of the year, it could be one of the priciest sales for 2022.

Located by the green space of Coldwater Canyon Park, and a few minutes drive away from Sunset Boulevard, 1005 North Alpine is on the market for the first time since 1982, when it sold for $847,000, according to the Redfin listing site.

Nicknamed The Peak, the property offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms in a 4,321-square-foot home, which was built in 1949 and remodeled in 1978. The Alan Roberts Trust was listed as the owner. Jane Lockshin was listed as a trustee.

However, there are plans for a megamansion on the site. A listing description noted that South African headquartered architects SAOTA drew up plans for a 20,000-square-foot structure for the listing. 1005 North Alpine Drive is situated on a 2-acre spread which is the site of a clay tennis court, a grassy meadow, as well as pine wooded areas. SAOTA has worked on other projects in the Hollywood Hills.

Fenton did not return requests for comment on the plans.

For comps, neighbors to the property include the mansion at 901 North Alpine Drive, an 11-bedroom, 16-bathroom, 25,000-square-foot mansion, which was listed for $73 million in January. The listing was removed in March. Another neighbor is 960 North Alpine Drive, which listed for $38 million just after Christmas 2021. In June 2022, the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 5,300-square-foot estate was listed for $28 million.

The 1005 North Alpine Drive listing could call into question what’s next for Fenton. This summer, the star agent filed papers with the California Secretary of State to start a residential brokerage that could be a competitor to Hilton & Hyland. But listings are the property of brokerages and it’s highly unusual for agents to transfer listings to a new job.