Brentwood mall owner wants to build residential highrise

At 24 stories, the 154-unit project would become the tallest building in the neighborhood

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 30, 2022 02:45 PM
By Trevor Bach
11701 Wilshire Blvd, High Rise
11701 Wilshire Blvd (Loopnet, Getty)

The owners of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center have filed an application to turn the Westside mall into a highrise apartment building and mixed-use complex.

Tony Yeh, manager for the LLC that owns the strip mall, filed the project application with the Los Angeles City Planning Department on Wednesday. Yeh did not immediately respond to an interview request. A land use attorney affiliated with the project also did not immediately respond.

The plans, if realized, would represent a major residential turn for a largely commercial corridor of Brentwood. The mixed-use complex would rise 24 stories, with 152 apartments, making it the tallest building in the immediate area, although there are signs the wealthy neighborhood may be going more vertical: Earlier this month an OC-based developer also filed plans for a seven-story mixed-use residential project just a few blocks away.

Brentwood Place is located at multiple addresses in the 11700 block of Wilshire Boulevard, west of University High School and on a stretch of Wilshire that includes a gym, salon and the Austrian consulate. The 31,000-square-foot, two-story complex, whose recent tenants include a Ross Dress for Less store, tobacco shop and restaurants, was built in 1981, according to property records.

An entity called Century Investment LLC, which is managed by Yeh, has owned the center since at least 2001.

It’s unclear if Century Investment actually intends to develop the property itself or is seeking entitlements to help lure potential buyers, but the project application also includes plans for nearly 70,000 square feet of office space and about 7,000 square feet of retail space.

Four commercial spaces, ranging from 1,1100 square feet to 5,000 square feet, are currently available for lease, according to listing sites, for between $30 and $45 per square foot annually.

