Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house

Comedian/filmmaker’s LA real estate holdings now top $40M

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 11, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Adam Sandler with 15415 Albright Street
Adam Sandler with 15415 Albright Street (Getty, Compass)

Filmmaker and funnyman Adam Sandler has added to his real estate holdings by paying $4.1 million for a midcentury rambler in Pacific Palisades.

Sandler bought the 1,840-square-foot ranch house at 15415 Albright Street, Dirt.com reported.

The three-bedroom, two-bath house was built in 1947 and has been remodeled, with an updated kitchen and baths. The sale included plans for a 7,600-square-foot, two-story house with a basement, according to the listing.

The white, wood-shingled house has rows of mullioned windows with Cape Cod-blue shutters. It’s located on a secluded cul-de-sac on a nearly quarter-acre lot on a slight rise behind a grassy lawn. It has an attached two-car garage to the side of the house.

The new Sandler pad has a living room with a white fireplace surrounded by black bricks. There’s a formal dining room and chandelier and an all-white kitchen with stainless appliances, with a door that opens to a laundry room.

A large master bedroom has a bath with dual vanities, a tub and separate shower. It looks out on a fenced backyard with a covered patio and brick fireplace.

Sandler has been a consummate real estate investor, having spent millions buying properties in Southern California, Florida and Massachusetts.

With his new home in Pacific Palisades, the 56-year-old actor and his wife Jackie own more than $40 million in real estate in Los Angeles alone, according to Dirt.
T

he “Hustle” star and his wife own three luxury condos: one in the celebrity-studded Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood, one in Brentwood and a third in Calabasas, plus an oceanfront Malibu vacation home.

Their main residence is a 6,400-square-foot Pacific Palisades home once owned by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who sold it in 2017 for $6.9 million.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
