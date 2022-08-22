A nearly 11,000-square-foot mansion in Pacific Palisades owned by the late TV producer Steven Bochco of “Hill Street Blues” fame has debuted on the market for $35 million.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate has been listed at 1575 Capri Drive in the Riviera, Global Mansion reported.

The traditional-style home was designed in 1937 by Paul Williams, an African-American architect who drew up mansions for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant and Barbara Stanwyck. He also designed the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Theme Building at LAX.

The property sits on a double-lot with 1.4 acres, making it one of rare homes listed in the Palisades with more than an acre.

Its rooms have been filled with movie stars and presidents. The estate was once owned by actor Sylvester Stallone.

Bochco, the 10-time Emmy Award winner behind such 1980s and 1990s TV shows as “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” “Cop Rock” and “NYPD Blue,” bought it in 1997.

He hosted charity events on its park-like grounds, with guests including U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, according to Aaron Kirman who is handling the sale with Morgan Trent and Dalton Gomez of Compass.

Bochco died in 2018 at age 74. His estate is selling the property.

Hidden behind gates and surrounded by a brick wall for privacy, the two-story mansion features numerous gables, bay windows and french doors surrounded by white walls and wood trim.

The 10,853-square-foot property includes a formal living room, a family room with a projector screen, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a gym, wine cellar and a private guest wing. The primary suite has vaulted ceilings with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a fireplace, according to the listing.

“The house has been newly renovated, impeccably blending the modern amenities with its original architectural vibe,” Kirman told Global Mansions.

There is also a standalone guest house on the landscaped grounds with a swimming pool, spa, cabana and tennis court.

Recent prices in the Palisades have been rich.

A 13,700-square-foot mansion with an onsite car museum now seeks $58 million, a would-be record for the area.

Grammy Award winner Adam Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, unloaded their 3-acre Pacific Palisades estate this spring for $51 million.

And newly hitched actor Ben Affleck just listed his 13,500-square-foot Pacific Palisades bachelor pad for $30 million.

— Dana Bartholomew