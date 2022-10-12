The co-creator of the “Grand Theft Auto” video game franchise has bought an unfinished bluffside mansion in Pacific Palisades for $31 million.

Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, bought the 13,700-square-foot estate at 14914 Corona Del Mar in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The seller was Japanese hotelier Hiroshi Yasuno, who bought the undeveloped lot in 2015 for $8.5 million.

Houser and Jakubiak added the incomplete Pacific Palisades mansion to their portfolio after buying a $6 million oceanfront getaway in Santa Monica last year and paying $16.5 million for a Brentwood estate, which they sold in May for $17.9 million.

Construction of the nine-bedroom, 13-bath house began in 2020 — on a double parcel spanning over three-quarters of an acre of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Plans call for a modern three-story house with automated walls of glass throughout.

The charcoal-and-white home will contain a large living room with a wet bar and two-way fireplace, in addition to a family room, “Italian kitchen” and casual dining area, a formal dining room and wine wall.

A master bedroom will contain an indoor-outdoor seating area, fireplace, dual closets and spa-like baths.

A basement will feature a movie theater, game room, wet bar, wine room, gym, sauna and five-car garage equipped with a motorized display turntable.

Outside gardens will surround an al fresco “living room,” spa and zero-edge pool.

The English-born Houser, best known for co-founding Rockstar Games with his older brother Sam in 1998, produced the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, which generated revenues of more than $6 billion and ranks as the highest-grossing media title of all time.

The 49-year-old gamemaker stepped down from the company in 2020, after which he launched Absurd Ventures In Games and recently invested in Revolving Games, which he advises. His net worth is $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to the pair of oceanfront homes, Houser and Jakubiak own a $12.5 million mansion in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights that once belonged to Truman Capote.

— Dana Bartholomew