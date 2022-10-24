Open Menu

Malibu home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres sells for $45M

Blufftop estate’s buyers are Kardashian fashion moguls Jens and Emma Grede

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 24, 2022 10:54 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fashion moguls Jens and Emma Grede; Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres; 32316 Pacific Coast Highway (Google Maps, Getty)
Fashion moguls Jens and Emma Grede; Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres; 32316 Pacific Coast Highway (Google Maps, Getty)

A midcentury modern Malibu home previously owned by both Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres has sold for $45 million.

Skincare businesswoman Victoria Jackson sold the 4,100-square-foot blufftop home at 32316 Pacific Coast Highway in Encinal Bluffs in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The buyers were fashion moguls Jens and Emma Grede. He co-founded Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims; she co-founded Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand.

Jackson paid $12 million for the Modernist estate in 2012, six months after Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought it from Pitt, who paid $8.4 million in 2005. Jackson, a friend of DeGeneres, is married to infomercial pioneer Bill Guthy of Guthy-Renker in Santa Monica.

Few photos of the Gredes’ new estate exist, and little is publicly known about the property, though it’s believed Jackson revamped it within the last two years, according to Dirt.

In the mid-2000s, Pitt also remodeled the angular two-story home, whose floor-to-ceiling glass windows look out onto the Pacific Ocean, and whose scissors-like design opens up onto a grassy lawn.

The top floor of the beachfront mansion was designed for Pitt and Angelina Jolie by environmentally conscious architect Christopher Sorensen. Pitt also installed bamboo floors, an outdoor fireplace and a stainless steel kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator.

The four-bedroom, four-bath house, built in 1962, has a lap-lane swimming pool, full-size tennis court, covered parking for three cars, and a private staircase that leads down to a sandy beach.

Trees cover much of the property, and a large gate shields the house from sight of PCH.

In addition to their new Malibu digs, the Gredes still own an 11,700-square-foot Bel-Air mansion designed by Paul Williams they bought for $24 million in 2020 from fashion mogul Serge Azria.

As for Jackson and Guthy, they still maintain estates in Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in Malibu, according to Dirt.

Last year, they listed a 4,800-square-foot home on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for $8.5 million.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill GuthyBrad PittCelebrity Real Estateellen degeneresEmma GredeJens GredeMalibuVictoria Jackson

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    William McMorrow with 28034 Sea Lane Drive
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Knotel CEO Michael Gross and 22761 Pacific Coast Highway (CBRE, Newmark)
    Knotel to open coworking location in Malibu
    Knotel to open coworking location in Malibu
    Sugar Ray Leonard and 1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo, Getty)
    Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
    Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
    Cher and 25142 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Douglas Friedman, Getty)
    Cher lists Italian-style Malibu estate for $85M
    Cher lists Italian-style Malibu estate for $85M
    Adam Sandler with 15415 Albright Street
    Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house
    Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house
    Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group ceo Byron Allen and 27628 Pacific Coast Highway (Allen Media Group, Jade Mills Estates)
    Media mogul pays $100M for Malibu mansion
    Media mogul pays $100M for Malibu mansion
    Spec developer Scott Gillen and “The Flat House" (Jeff Newton, Unvarnished)
    Spec builder Scott Gillen has first buyer at Malibu site
    Spec builder Scott Gillen has first buyer at Malibu site
    Rapper The Game and Comedian Kevin Hart (Getty)
    Utility chokes off flow to water-guzzling celebrity mansions
    Utility chokes off flow to water-guzzling celebrity mansions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.