A midcentury modern Malibu home previously owned by both Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres has sold for $45 million.

Skincare businesswoman Victoria Jackson sold the 4,100-square-foot blufftop home at 32316 Pacific Coast Highway in Encinal Bluffs in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The buyers were fashion moguls Jens and Emma Grede. He co-founded Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims; she co-founded Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand.

Jackson paid $12 million for the Modernist estate in 2012, six months after Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought it from Pitt, who paid $8.4 million in 2005. Jackson, a friend of DeGeneres, is married to infomercial pioneer Bill Guthy of Guthy-Renker in Santa Monica.

Few photos of the Gredes’ new estate exist, and little is publicly known about the property, though it’s believed Jackson revamped it within the last two years, according to Dirt.

In the mid-2000s, Pitt also remodeled the angular two-story home, whose floor-to-ceiling glass windows look out onto the Pacific Ocean, and whose scissors-like design opens up onto a grassy lawn.

The top floor of the beachfront mansion was designed for Pitt and Angelina Jolie by environmentally conscious architect Christopher Sorensen. Pitt also installed bamboo floors, an outdoor fireplace and a stainless steel kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator.

The four-bedroom, four-bath house, built in 1962, has a lap-lane swimming pool, full-size tennis court, covered parking for three cars, and a private staircase that leads down to a sandy beach.

Trees cover much of the property, and a large gate shields the house from sight of PCH.

In addition to their new Malibu digs, the Gredes still own an 11,700-square-foot Bel-Air mansion designed by Paul Williams they bought for $24 million in 2020 from fashion mogul Serge Azria.

As for Jackson and Guthy, they still maintain estates in Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in Malibu, according to Dirt.

Last year, they listed a 4,800-square-foot home on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for $8.5 million.

— Dana Bartholomew