Russell Westbrook puts Brentwood Park home on market for $30M

Lakers superstar paid $19.8M for the just-completed 13.5K mansion in 2018

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 15, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Russell Westbrook and 400 N. Bristol Avenue (Getty, Hilyon & Hyland)
Russell Westbrook and 400 N. Bristol Avenue (Getty, Hilyon & Hyland)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has listed his nearly 13,500-square-foot Brentwood Park estate, and if he gets his asking price could dribble away with $30 million.

The basketball and fashion wiz has listed the two-story mansion at 400 North Bristol Avenue, Dirt.com reported. He bought it after it was completed in 2018 for $19.8 million.

The six-bedroom, eight-bath home sits on half an acre on one of the most coveted streets in Brentwood Park.

The gleaming white “modern traditional” home has banks of French doors and an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors and custom moldings and finishes, with grass-covered lawns front and back.

A subterranean lower level has a second family room with a wet bar, plus a walk-in wine storage room, staff bedroom, gym and what the listing describes as “the ultimate movie theater.”

The top floor has a master suite with a vaulted ceiling, dual marble bathrooms, dual boutique-style closets and a private balcony.

The backyard has a large swimming pool and outdoor kitchen. The home has a six-car garage.

Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland and Donnell Beverly Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway hold the listing.

It’s not clear where Westbrook, 33, and his longtime wife, Nina Earl are moving. Westbrook, a native of Long Beach, earned $79.2 million last year, according to Forbes.

— Dana Bartholomew




