Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations

Agent moves heat up brokerages around Hollywood and Northeast Los Angeles

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 31, 2022 03:24 PM
By Andrew Asch
From left: Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow, Tamas Batyi, and Sarah Rogers
From left: Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow, Tamas Batyi, and Sarah Rogers (Coldwell, Compass, Douglas Elliman, Getty)

The residential real estate game in Hollywood and Northeast Los Angeles has heated up this fall as prominent agents have joined new brokerages.

➤Sarah Rogers joined The Agency from Compass. Rogers made $66 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends. Headquartered in Pasadena, Rogers will focus on other upscale enclaves such as San Marino and La Cañada Flintridge.

➤Jonathan Higgins joined Coldwell Banker Realty. He will work from Coldwell Banker’s Los Feliz office. During the past 12 months, Higgins made $52 million in sales volume, according to a Coldwell statement.

➤Nadia Conrow joined Compass from Sotheby’s International Realty. She will work out of Compass’ Hollywood office. In 2021, she brought in $11.1 million in sales volume.

Compass has announced other recent hires:

➤Catherine Bindley joined Compass from Sotheby’s International Realty. Bindley will work in Compass’ Malibu office. In 2021, her team brokered $10.7 million in sales.

➤Tamas Batyi, a former professional tennis player who was born in Hungary, has joined Compass from Century 21. Batyi handled $36 million in sales volume during 2021. Batyi will work in Compass’ Torrance office.

➤John Brown joined Compass’ Pacific Palisades office. His most recent job was at Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills.

Other brokerage personnel changes include:

➤Tiffany Hu also recently left Hilton & Hyland. Hu joined Douglas Elliman. She will focus on selling homes in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Santa Monica and Malibu. Hu formerly was a classical violinist who was featured in the documentary “From Mao to Mozart.”

➤Pinnacle Estate Properties announced on its social media that Elliot Kurinets joined its Calabasas office.

➤Rodeo Realty announced on its social media that Matthew Lezak joined its Sunset Strip office.

➤Kamini Lane, a Beverly Hills-based Sotheby’s International Realty’s president, joined the advisory board for Drop Offer, a real estate-focused app. Drop Offer is headquartered in Salt Lake City. The company’s development team is based in Los Angeles.

