The residential real estate game in Hollywood and Northeast Los Angeles has heated up this fall as prominent agents have joined new brokerages.

➤Sarah Rogers joined The Agency from Compass. Rogers made $66 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends. Headquartered in Pasadena, Rogers will focus on other upscale enclaves such as San Marino and La Cañada Flintridge.

➤Jonathan Higgins joined Coldwell Banker Realty. He will work from Coldwell Banker’s Los Feliz office. During the past 12 months, Higgins made $52 million in sales volume, according to a Coldwell statement.

➤Nadia Conrow joined Compass from Sotheby’s International Realty. She will work out of Compass’ Hollywood office. In 2021, she brought in $11.1 million in sales volume.

Compass has announced other recent hires:

➤Catherine Bindley joined Compass from Sotheby’s International Realty. Bindley will work in Compass’ Malibu office. In 2021, her team brokered $10.7 million in sales.

➤Tamas Batyi, a former professional tennis player who was born in Hungary, has joined Compass from Century 21. Batyi handled $36 million in sales volume during 2021. Batyi will work in Compass’ Torrance office.

➤John Brown joined Compass’ Pacific Palisades office. His most recent job was at Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills.

Other brokerage personnel changes include:

➤Tiffany Hu also recently left Hilton & Hyland. Hu joined Douglas Elliman. She will focus on selling homes in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Santa Monica and Malibu. Hu formerly was a classical violinist who was featured in the documentary “From Mao to Mozart.”

➤Pinnacle Estate Properties announced on its social media that Elliot Kurinets joined its Calabasas office.

➤Rodeo Realty announced on its social media that Matthew Lezak joined its Sunset Strip office.

➤Kamini Lane, a Beverly Hills-based Sotheby’s International Realty’s president, joined the advisory board for Drop Offer, a real estate-focused app. Drop Offer is headquartered in Salt Lake City. The company’s development team is based in Los Angeles.