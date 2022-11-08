Open Menu

Dr. Dre selling his Malibu beach estate with $20M asking price

8.8K sf mansion occupied by ex-wife Nicole Young before a contentious divorce last year

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 08, 2022 05:35 AM
TRD Staff
Dr. Dre and 22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow, Getty)
Dr. Dre and 22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow, Getty)

Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre is unloading his boxy pad on the beach in Malibu for $20 million.

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young has listed his 8,800-square-foot vacation home at 22616 Pacific Coast Highway, Dirt.com reported.

He and his former wife, Nicole Young, bought the house on Carbon Beach in 2000 for $4.8 million.

The white three-story mansion, which juts out onto the sand, is being marketed as a “contemporary beach estate.”

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, built in 1993, has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass with views of the Pacific Ocean. Its front door opens into a foyer that leads to a vast white-on-white living room with a large stone fireplace and sliding glass doors that open onto a beachside balcony.

22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow)
22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow)
22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow)
22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow)
22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow)
22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow)

The open-concept interior includes a kitchen with stainless appliances; carpeted master suite with a fireplace, sitting area and private balcony; and a primary closet with a sauna. There’s an executive office, a recording studio and gym.

It’s among the larger homes along Carbon Beach, according to Dirt. A decade ago, Dre listed the home for several months at asking prices between $11 million and $12.5 million.

Broker Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the current listing.

It was occupied by Nicole Young during a contentious split that resulted in divorce in December.

The Compton native and former NWA member, now worth $400 million, according to Forbes, ended the 24-year marriage by paying Young $100 million, but kept all the marital real estate.

That includes the Malibu pad, two Calabasas mansions and a $40 million Brentwood estate he bought from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
