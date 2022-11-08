Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre is unloading his boxy pad on the beach in Malibu for $20 million.

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young has listed his 8,800-square-foot vacation home at 22616 Pacific Coast Highway, Dirt.com reported.

He and his former wife, Nicole Young, bought the house on Carbon Beach in 2000 for $4.8 million.

The white three-story mansion, which juts out onto the sand, is being marketed as a “contemporary beach estate.”

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, built in 1993, has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass with views of the Pacific Ocean. Its front door opens into a foyer that leads to a vast white-on-white living room with a large stone fireplace and sliding glass doors that open onto a beachside balcony.

The open-concept interior includes a kitchen with stainless appliances; carpeted master suite with a fireplace, sitting area and private balcony; and a primary closet with a sauna. There’s an executive office, a recording studio and gym.

It’s among the larger homes along Carbon Beach, according to Dirt. A decade ago, Dre listed the home for several months at asking prices between $11 million and $12.5 million.

Broker Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the current listing.

It was occupied by Nicole Young during a contentious split that resulted in divorce in December.

The Compton native and former NWA member, now worth $400 million, according to Forbes, ended the 24-year marriage by paying Young $100 million, but kept all the marital real estate.

That includes the Malibu pad, two Calabasas mansions and a $40 million Brentwood estate he bought from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

— Dana Bartholomew