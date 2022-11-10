Open Menu

Sue Gross exits Beverly Hills estate with $23M sale

Luxe investor moves down the street while taking $11.8M loss

Los Angeles
Nov.November 10, 2022 08:27 AM
By Andrew Asch
Sue Gross with 960 N. Alpine Dr
Sue Gross with 960 N. Alpine Dr (Hoag Hospital, Altman Bros)

Sue Gross made headlines a few years ago with her divorce from billionaire fund manager Bill Gross, who founded Pimco in Newport Beach. Since then, Sue Gross has distinguished herself as a luxury real estate investor, and she recently unloaded one of her properties at a loss.

Her Beverly Hills house located at 960 North Alpine Drive sold for $23.2 million on Nov. 7, according to Zillow. The initial ask for the home was $38 million in July 2021. The price was changed to $32 million in March of this year. In June, there was another price chop to $28.9 million.

Josh and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers team represented the seller. Tracy Tutor represented the buyer. All of this deal’s agents are affiliated with Douglas Elliman. The buyer’s identity was not disclosed.

Josh Altman said that Gross was moving to 984 North Alpine Drive, which she had been building for several years with contractor Justin Krzyston and The Stonehurst Group.

Gross bought 960 North Alpine for $35 million from Ellen De Generes and Portia Rossi in an off-market deal in 2018, about a year after Gross divorced her husband. The four-bedroom, seven-bath, 5,300-square-foot home was remodeled by De Generes and Rossi. Gross put some of her own touches on the house, according to media reports.

Gross’ exit of 960 North Alpine represents a loss of about $11.8 million, or approximately 39 percent on the investment.

Other North Alpine homes have made news recently. In September, 1005 North Alpine Drive, nicknamed The Peak, was listed for $65 million. The listing sits on 2 acres of land, which includes a clay tennis court, a grassy meadow and pine wooded areas. South African headquartered architects SAOTA developed plans for a 20,000-square-foot structure for the parcel, according to media reports.

Read more




    Tags
    Beverly Hillscelebrity homesDouglas Ellimanluxury real estate

