Open Menu

Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M

Jack Ryan raises ante by $7M after house spends 11 months on market

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 16, 2022 01:40 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rex CEO Jack Ryan and 32300 Pacific Coast Highway (Compass)
Rex CEO Jack Ryan and 32300 Pacific Coast Highway (Compass, LinkedIn)

The co-founder of Rex — Real Estate Exchange didn’t shave the price of his cliff-top Malibu estate after 11 long months of looky loos. He raised the price $7 million.

Jack Ryan, the former investment banker once married to actress Jeri Ryan, has now listed his 10,400-square-foot-mansion at 32300 Pacific Coast Highway for $72 million, Dirt.com reported.

The former Goldman Sachs partner and media mogul – best known for running against Barack Obama in the 2004 U.S. Senate race in Illinois before bailing due to allegations stemming from his divorce from the star of “Star Trek: Voyager” – paid $18.3 million for the property in 2007.

In January, Ryan listed the eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion with a two-bedroom guest house in Encinal Bluffs for $65 million.

The home was built in 1968 for Dutch muralist Anthony Heinsbergen, who used the home as an art gallery. He died in 1981. The home was renovated three years later.

The two-story, Cape Cod-style house sits on 2.8 acres above El Matador State Beach, with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

A foyer flows to a sunny living room with a fireplace and French doors that open onto a terrace. There’s also a formal dining room, family room and gourmet kitchen, large pantry and breakfast nook.

A master bedroom has a fireside sitting area and private balcony, plus dual walk-in closets and baths. There’s an office and a paneled recreation room with a bar.
The backyard has a pool and spa, with a winding pathway leading down to the stone guest cottage, a flagstone patio and fireplace and a secluded cove below.

Damon Skelton (Compass)

Brokers Damon Skelton of Compass and Andrew Meneses of Rex hold the listing.

Rex — Real Estate Exchange, based in Austin, is a startup proptech brokerage that works outside the MLS to sell homes. In March 2021, it hit Zillow Group with an antitrust lawsuit, alleging it stifles competition and left buyers stuck with high commission fees.

In 2015, Ryan, co-founder and CEO of Rex, sold a Malibu mansion in Paradise Cove to Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire philanthropist and widow of Steve Jobs, for $44 million

Prices in Encinal Bluffs have soared, with Cindy Crawford’s former oceanfront estate selling to Kim Kardashian in September for $70.4 million.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Jack RyanJeri Ryanluxury real estateMalibuRex — Real Estate Exchange

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    broker-shakeup, the-agency, hilton-hyland, luxury-real-estate
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    Octane Group’s Greg McLemore and the Arista Glendale building (Greg McLemore, Arista Glendale)
    Luxe rentals ramp up in suburban Glendale
    Luxe rentals ramp up in suburban Glendale
    Carolwood Executives (L-R) Drew Fenton, Ed Leyson, Nick Segal (Carolwood)
    Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
    Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
    Sue Gross with 960 N. Alpine Dr
    Sue Gross exits Beverly Hills estate with $23M sale
    Sue Gross exits Beverly Hills estate with $23M sale
    From left: Lea Porter, Robert Taylor, and Barbara Stanwyck with 423 N Faring
    Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M
    Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M
    Ryan Seacrest, WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Ellen De Generes (Getty, WEA)
    Ryan Seacrest’s $51M estate comes with Hollywood history
    Ryan Seacrest’s $51M estate comes with Hollywood history
    Dr. Dre and 22616 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Zillow, Getty)
    Dr. Dre selling his Malibu beach estate with $20M asking price
    Dr. Dre selling his Malibu beach estate with $20M asking price
    A photo illustration of Mauricio Umansky and the Beverly Hills headquarters of real estate brokerage The Agency (Getty, Photo/Andrew Asch for The Real Deal)
    The Agency parties before debut of “Buying Beverly Hills”
    The Agency parties before debut of “Buying Beverly Hills”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.