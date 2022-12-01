Meital Taub, a Laguna Beach residential agent who has appeared on the TV show “Selling the OC,” plans to launch her own company, Livel Real Estate, which she forecasts will run offices across the United States.

Taub is leaving First Team/Christie’s International Real Estate after more than a decade of working with the brokerage. On Nov. 30, she officially changed her broker affiliation on the California Department of Real Estate’s license website to Side, which will provide white-label brokerage services to her new company.

Livel will sell luxury homes from offices in an unspecified number of U.S. cities, Taub said. It also will serve as a parent company to agent-led luxe real estate groups, as well as individual luxury agents. Her current company, Meital Taub Luxury Group, will be Livel’s first agent-led group. Seven agents currently work in her Laguna Beach office.

Real Trends’ index of 2021 Small Teams by volume ranked Meital Taub Luxury Group with a sales volume of nearly $139 million. Taub said off-market deals increased that year’s total sales to $204 million. Despite the real estate market slowing down after a go-go market in 2021, Taub forecasts in 2022 that her group will make more than $300 million in sales due to added operational support staff and expanded marketing efforts.

Taub offered no timeline for opening new offices along the California coast, and later in other cities. She saw an opportunity to develop a national company after working with people who buy homes in Laguna Beach.

“These clients have homes in Dallas, Arizona and Vegas,” she said. Her new company could build on her relationships with buyers of Laguna homes to refer clients to other cities.

Taub has been building a higher profile recently. In October, she opened a 1,200-square-foot storefront office in her seaside town’s Laguna Village district. She also worked on a number of high profile Orange County sales, including 24 Lagunita Drive, a $15 million Laguna Beach home that was a winner on the reality television show “Ultimate House Hunt 2018.” She also appeared on the first episode of The Oppenheim Group’s “Selling the OC” reality TV show.