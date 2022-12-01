Open Menu

OC agent Meital Taub launches new firm Livel Real Estate

Side to provide white-label brokerage service to startup

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 01, 2022 12:15 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
broker-shakeup, orange-county, luxury-real-estate, brokerages
Meital Taub (Getty, Meital Taub)

Meital Taub, a Laguna Beach residential agent who has appeared on the TV show “Selling the OC,” plans to launch her own company, Livel Real Estate, which she forecasts will run offices across the United States.

Taub is leaving First Team/Christie’s International Real Estate after more than a decade of working with the brokerage. On Nov. 30, she officially changed her broker affiliation on the California Department of Real Estate’s license website to Side, which will provide white-label brokerage services to her new company.

Livel will sell luxury homes from offices in an unspecified number of U.S. cities, Taub said. It also will serve as a parent company to agent-led luxe real estate groups, as well as individual luxury agents. Her current company, Meital Taub Luxury Group, will be Livel’s first agent-led group. Seven agents currently work in her Laguna Beach office.

Real Trends’ index of 2021 Small Teams by volume ranked Meital Taub Luxury Group with a sales volume of nearly $139 million. Taub said off-market deals increased that year’s total sales to $204 million. Despite the real estate market slowing down after a go-go market in 2021, Taub forecasts in 2022 that her group will make more than $300 million in sales due to added operational support staff and expanded marketing efforts.

Taub offered no timeline for opening new offices along the California coast, and later in other cities. She saw an opportunity to develop a national company after working with people who buy homes in Laguna Beach.

“These clients have homes in Dallas, Arizona and Vegas,” she said. Her new company could build on her relationships with buyers of Laguna homes to refer clients to other cities.

Taub has been building a higher profile recently. In October, she opened a 1,200-square-foot storefront office in her seaside town’s Laguna Village district. She also worked on a number of high profile Orange County sales, including 24 Lagunita Drive, a $15 million Laguna Beach home that was a winner on the reality television show “Ultimate House Hunt 2018.” She also appeared on the first episode of The Oppenheim Group’s “Selling the OC” reality TV show.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broker shakeupbrokeragesluxury real estateorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    OC home sales tumble 35% year-over-year
    OC home sales tumble 35% year-over-year
    ServiceNow's William “Bill” McDermott and 2431 Riviera Drive (Compass, Getty)
    Mystery buyer revealed for $43M Laguna Beach mansion
    Mystery buyer revealed for $43M Laguna Beach mansion
    Kingsbarn's Jeff Pori and Cruzan’s Dennis Cruzan and with 23332 Mill Creek Drive (Kingsbarn Real Estate Capital, Cruzan, LoopeNet)
    Cruzan sells Laguna Hills office complex to Kingsbarn
    Cruzan sells Laguna Hills office complex to Kingsbarn
    Richard Ehrlich (Richard Ehrlich, Getty)
    Resi agent Richard Ehrlich, a WEA partner, joins Carolwood
    Resi agent Richard Ehrlich, a WEA partner, joins Carolwood
    CBRE's Dean Zander and CBRE’s Stuart Weston with a rendering of Rize Irvine (LinkedIn, CBRE, Zillow)
    Rize Irvine apartment complex trades for $190M
    Rize Irvine apartment complex trades for $190M
    California Housing
    California dominates list of country’s priciest zip codes
    California dominates list of country’s priciest zip codes
    WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Stephen Shapiro with rendering of 460 North Canon Drive (Westside Estate Agency)
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Rex CEO Jack Ryan and 32300 Pacific Coast Highway (Compass)
    Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M
    Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.