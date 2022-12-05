Open Menu

Vape billionaire Riaz Valani buys $31M Malibu estate

Midcentury home shares a guesthouse on the beach in Encinal Bluffs

Los Angeles
Dec. 05, 2022
TRD Staff
Vape billionaire Riaz Valani and 33608 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu (The Org, Zillow, Getty)
Vape billionaire Riaz Valani and 33608 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu (The Org, Zillow, Getty)

Vape billionaire Riaz Valani has bought a mid-century Malibu beach home for $31 million.

Valani, the first person to invest in electronic cigarette maker Juul, has been revealed as the buyer of the 5,000-square-foot estate at 33608 Pacific Coast Highway last summer in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The sellers were hedge fund mogul Michael Price, founder of Empyrean Capital, and his wife Jodi, who paid $19.8 million for the beachfront home in 2016.

The remodeled Encinal Bluffs estate, built in 1955, sits on three-quarters of an acre behind a line of boulders along a 125-foot stretch of beach.

It includes a two-story main house with three bedrooms and a two-story guesthouse with three bedrooms, with four bathrooms between both houses.

The main house, trimmed in natural wood with hardwood floors throughout, has a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass looking out on the Pacific Ocean. It includes a dining room with fireplace and a kitchen with eating nook.

A master bedroom upstairs shares the same ocean views and includes a soaking tub and cedar closet. A second bedroom has its own private deck and outdoor shower.

The guest house, sheathed in wood, includes a media room, kitchenette and attached two-car garage, with bedrooms with decks and ocean views.

Out back, a pool and spa surrounded by grass sit above the beach.

In 2019, Valani paid $40 million for Johnny Carson’s former estate in Malibu’s Point Dume, where he lives with his partner Augusta Tigrett, daughter of Hard Rock Café co-founder Isaac Tigrett and Ringo Starr’s ex-wife Maureen Starkey.

Records indicate he may have bought the Encinal Bluffs property for his parents, Badru and Semin Valani. Together, they own a home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton, considered the priciest in the nation.

Valani is worth $1.8 billion, according to Forbes, after investing in Juul, once worth $38 billion. When Marlboro parent company Altria paid $12.8 billion for 35 percent of the company in 2018, Valani received $2 billion. — Dana Bartholomew




