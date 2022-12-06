Open Menu

High Street Residential goes vertical in San Pedro

Dallas developer to break ground on a seven-story waterfront residential complex

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 06, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
High Street Residential's Alex Valente and 511 South Harbor Boulevard (High Street Residential)
High Street Residential’s Alex Valente and 511 South Harbor Boulevard (High Street Residential)

High Street Residential will soon break ground on a 137-unit apartment complex on San Pedro’s waterfront, not far from a mile-long harbor redevelopment

The Dallas-based developer will build the eight-story mixed-use building at 511 South Harbor Boulevard, in the port neighborhood’s Arts District, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. Dallas-based Comerica Bank is providing unspecified construction financing.

The complex is near the 300,000-square-foot West Harbor, which just broke ground along the San Pedro Waterfront, and the Port of Los Angeles Promenade.

The project, known as Vivo on Harbor, will include 137 apartments, of which 16 would be set aside as affordable, plus nearly 1,500 square feet of shops and restaurants. The apartments would include studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

High Street, a unit of Dallas-based Trammell Crow, closed on a financing deal with Principal Asset Management late last month, according to the Business Journal. Terms of the loan were not disclosed.

After breaking ground this week, the building is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

“It’s very rare and unique to be able to find a waterfront site in Southern California,” Alex Valente, senior vice president of High Street, told the newspaper.

The project received a density bonus that allows it to reach 85 feet, or 24 feet higher than zoning allows, in exchange for the affordable units.

The gray and white building, designed by KFA Architecture of Culver City, features large balconies and corner windows, with floor-to-ceiling glass for ground-level shops and eateries.

Last month, Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development broke ground on West Harbor, the 42-acre redevelopment of the former Ports O’ Call Village.

The waterfront shopping and dining destination will include more than 150,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, a market hall, an artisan craft brewery, plus 4 acres of parks and a 6,200-seat amphitheater.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    High Street Residentialmixed use developmentresidential real estatesan pedrowaterfront

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Salt Development's Brian Hobbs and rendering in Deer Canyon, Anaheim Hills (Linkedin, Getty, Salt Development)
    Salt Development eyes 500 apartments in Anaheim Hills
    Salt Development eyes 500 apartments in Anaheim Hills
    (Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    California hovers near bottom on home ownership
    California hovers near bottom on home ownership
    Community Development Partners' Kyle and Eric Paine with rendering of 2534 West Westminster Avenue (Community Development Partners, City Fabrick)
    Community Development breaks ground on 85 units in Santa Ana
    Community Development breaks ground on 85 units in Santa Ana
    Ben Silverman and 525 Spoleto Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Pacific Palisades house linked to TV producer Ben Silverman sells for nearly $30M
    Pacific Palisades house linked to TV producer Ben Silverman sells for nearly $30M
    Fairplex's Walter Marquez and Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue (Fairplex)
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    From left: Bornstein Enterprises' Loren Borstein, Alan Borstein, and Craig Borstein with 8601 Mission Drive
    Borstein Enterprises seeks to build subdivision in Rosemead
    Borstein Enterprises seeks to build subdivision in Rosemead
    (Getty)
    OC home sales tumble 35% year-over-year
    OC home sales tumble 35% year-over-year
    CIM's Richard Ressler, Avi Shemesh and Shaul Kuba with rendering of 3022 South Western Avenue (CIM Group, Nadel Architects)
    CIM Group adds to apartment portfolio in South LA
    CIM Group adds to apartment portfolio in South LA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.