Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice

Amadora Heights aims to build 10 apartments above offices and restaurants in Venice.

The Harbor City-based developer led by Marjan Sarshar, founder of Kreation Organic Juice, has filed plans for the mixed-use complex at 726 Rose Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

It would replace a commercial building converted from a 1960s-era home across the street from a Whole Foods Market.

Plans call for a four-story building with two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments with 2,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. An underground parking garage would serve 30 cars, with an entrance through a rear alley.

The developer seeks a density bonus to build a larger building than zoning allows in exchange for two affordable apartments for households earning very low income.

The beige and white building, designed by Venice-based m_Royce Architecture, would be sheathed in stucco, metal and concrete. It would include large square windows, a three-story section of glass and patio decks on the roof and above a ground-floor podium.

Plans for the complex west of Lincoln Boulevard come after Venice Community Housing completed a 35-unit apartment complex of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents next door, according to Urbanize.

