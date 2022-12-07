Open Menu

Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice

Four-story complex would include units over offices and restaurants

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 07, 2022 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amadora Heights' Marjan Sarshar along with a rendering of 726 Rose Avenue in Venice (Getty, Google Maps, m_Royce Architecture, Facebook/Marjan Sarshar)
Amadora Heights’ Marjan Sarshar along with a rendering of 726 Rose Avenue in Venice (Getty, Google Maps, m_Royce Architecture, Facebook/Marjan Sarshar)

Amadora Heights aims to build 10 apartments above offices and restaurants in Venice.

The Harbor City-based developer led by Marjan Sarshar, founder of Kreation Organic Juice, has filed plans for the mixed-use complex at 726 Rose Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

It would replace a commercial building converted from a 1960s-era home across the street from a Whole Foods Market.

Plans call for a four-story building with two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments with 2,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. An underground parking garage would serve 30 cars, with an entrance through a rear alley.

The developer seeks a density bonus to build a larger building than zoning allows in exchange for two affordable apartments for households earning very low income.

The beige and white building, designed by Venice-based m_Royce Architecture, would be sheathed in stucco, metal and concrete. It would include large square windows, a three-story section of glass and patio decks on the roof and above a ground-floor podium.

Plans for the complex west of Lincoln Boulevard come after Venice Community Housing completed a 35-unit apartment complex of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents next door, according to Urbanize.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amadora HeightsMarjan Sarsharmixed use developmentresidential real estateVenice

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    EQTY Forbes Global Properties broker Tara Foster Shapiro and Lot at 4539 Camden Dr., Newport Beach and lot at 2516 Ocean Blvd., Newport Beach (Zillow, EQTY Real Estate, Getty)
    Quarter-acre lot in Corona del Mar trades for $9M
    Quarter-acre lot in Corona del Mar trades for $9M
    High Street Residential's Alex Valente and 511 South Harbor Boulevard (High Street Residential)
    High Street Residential goes vertical in San Pedro
    High Street Residential goes vertical in San Pedro
    Salt Development's Brian Hobbs and rendering in Deer Canyon, Anaheim Hills (Linkedin, Getty, Salt Development)
    Salt Development eyes 500 apartments in Anaheim Hills
    Salt Development eyes 500 apartments in Anaheim Hills
    (Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    California hovers near bottom on home ownership
    California hovers near bottom on home ownership
    Community Development Partners' Kyle and Eric Paine with rendering of 2534 West Westminster Avenue (Community Development Partners, City Fabrick)
    Community Development breaks ground on 85 units in Santa Ana
    Community Development breaks ground on 85 units in Santa Ana
    Ben Silverman and 525 Spoleto Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Pacific Palisades house linked to TV producer Ben Silverman sells for nearly $30M
    Pacific Palisades house linked to TV producer Ben Silverman sells for nearly $30M
    Fairplex's Walter Marquez and Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue (Fairplex)
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    From left: Bornstein Enterprises' Loren Borstein, Alan Borstein, and Craig Borstein with 8601 Mission Drive
    Borstein Enterprises seeks to build subdivision in Rosemead
    Borstein Enterprises seeks to build subdivision in Rosemead
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.