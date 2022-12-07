NBA basketball player Rayford “Trae” Young was revealed as the buyer who paid $20 million for a Calabasas mansion owned by former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews.

The 24-year-old point guard for the Atlanta Hawks bought the 14,000-square-foot mansion at 25314 Prado De La Felicidad through an affiliate, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Nicknamed “Ice Trae,” the college basketball star was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 and later traded to Atlanta.

Matthews and his wife, Casey, first listed the French Provincial-style estate in July 2021 for $29.995 million, then ratcheted it down twice to ask $24.995 million.

The former Green Bay Packer bought the 1.7-acre lot in 2013 for $2.6 million. After Matthews signed with the Rams in 2019, he and his wife built the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom house, which they finished in 2020.

The gray mansion is tucked inside the gated Oaks of Calabasas, which has drawn such celebrities as the Kardashians.

It has antique wood beams, paneled walls, crafted millwork and wide-plank walnut and oak floors underneath soaring ceilings, according to the listing.

Unusual features include an 800-gallon saltwater aquarium used by Matthews for his exotic fish, and a hidden doorway leading to a secret room used as a safe. Outside, there’s a large pool and sports court.

Matthews, who retired from professional football in 2020, is the brother of former NFL linebacker Casey Matthews and son of former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. He told the Journal last year that he and his wife wanted to sell the house to move closer to his brother in Tennessee, so their children could grow up with cousins.

Brokers Branden and Rayni Williams and Shana Tavangarian of Beverly Hills Estates shared the listing with Nima Fathi of HBC Realty. Kathryn Newton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California represented the buyer Young.

— Dana Bartholomew