Century Investment unveils look of proposed Brentwood tower

Mixed-use highrise would have 152 apartments, 67K sf of offices and 7K sf of retail

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 14, 2022 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
11701 Wilshire Boulevard (AC Martin, Getty)
11701 Wilshire Boulevard (AC Martin, Getty)

Century Investment has unveiled details of a plan to replace a Brentwood strip mall with a 24-story, mixed-use highrise.

The owner of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center has released renderings for the proposed tower at 11701 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The release follows plans reported by The Real Deal in September to bulldoze the 41-year-old center west of the 405 Freeway and replace it with a 152-unit mixed-use complex.

Century Investment has owned the two-story, 31,000-square-foot retail center at Wilshire and Barrington Avenue since at least 2001.

Tony Yeh, manager of the property, filed plans to tear down the shopping center whose recent tenants include a Ross Dress for Less, a tobacco shop and restaurants.

His proposal calls for a 24-story building with 152 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 67,000 square feet of offices and 7,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants.

A seven-level parking garage – four underground and three above – would serve nearly 400 cars.

The developer seeks Transit Oriented Communities incentives allowing it to exceed zoning rules in exchange for 16 affordable apartments from 600 square feet to 1,400 square feet for extremely low-income tenants.

The 0.8-acre project, designed by Downtown-based AC Martin, would be a modern glass highrise largely facing Barrington Avenue. A black-and-white rendering shows a series of straight balconies facing Wilshire and zig-zag balconies wrapping around toward Barrington.

The Wilshire Barrington project, as it’s known, would put offices on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors, with the apartments above. Plans call for 24,500 square feet of common areas that include a swimming pool, gym and rooftop patio.

Because the developer didn’t propose land dedicated to a park, Century Investment could be hit by more than $2.5 million in park fees. A staff report to the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners, set to review the project this week, recommends payment of the in-lieu fee, or a combination fee-land dedication.

The plans, if realized, would represent a major residential turn for a largely commercial corridor of Brentwood. Last fall, an Orange County-based developer filed plans for a seven-story mixed-use residential building a few blocks away.

While highrise buildings are rare west of the 405 Freeway, developer Douglas Emmett has completed a 34-story apartment tower across Wilshire from the Brentwood Place center, according to Urbanize. The Landmark Tower, the first local highrise in 40 years, is now the tallest west of the freeway.

— Dana Bartholomew




    BrentwoodCentury InvestmentLos Angelesmixed use developmentresidential real estate

