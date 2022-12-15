Open Menu

Developer Sonny Astani puts $32.5M mansion on the market

Beachside house at Malibu’s Point Dume lists for more than $8K psf

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 15, 2022 11:21 AM
By Andrew Asch
Sonny Astani and 28920 Cliffside Drive in Malibu (USC Lusk Ctr for Real Estate, Zillow)
Sonny Astani and 28920 Cliffside Drive in Malibu (USC Lusk Ctr for Real Estate, Zillow)

Veteran real estate developer Sonny Astani has listed a home in Malibu’s Point Dume neighborhood.

The mansion at 28920 Cliffside Drive was put on market for $32.5 million on Dec. 14, according to several listing sites. PropertyShark and Redfin detailed the size of Astani’s house at about 4,000 square feet. That means the price per square foot could reach $8,248 for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house. The two-story home is located on more than one acre which includes a cliffside overlooking a beach.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass serves as the house’s listing agent. A voicemail delivered to Beverly Hills-based Astani Enterprises was not returned.

Amenities include a mosaic designed by rock star Frank Zappa, according to an agent’s description of the house. There’s also a pool lined with handmade tiles, a driveway that offers parking to more than a dozen cars and grounds featuring fruit trees such as citrus, peach, apricot, apple and plum.

Zillow compared Astani’s home to another Point Dume property, 7052 Dume Drive, which was listed in October for $26 million. The 12,000-square-foot home works out to about $2,206 per square foot.

Astani Enterprises has participated in the development and construction of more than 5,000 new luxury apartments and condominiums in the past three decades, according to Astani’s biography. He serves on the boards of academic and civic organizations such as USC Viterbi School of Engineering, the Central City Association, USC Lusk Center for Real Estate and the Pacific Council for International Affairs.

Astani’s recent deals include the sale of an 118-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles’ Palms neighborhood, which occurred on Dec. 13.

