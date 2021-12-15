Open Menu

Levi’s scion pays $15.5M in Point Dume

Daniel Lurie’s new Malibu pad includes main and guest houses on 1.2 acres

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 15, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Daniel Lurie and the property (Tipping Point, Zillow)
Daniel Lurie and the property (Tipping Point, Zillow)

A scion of the Levi’s denim fortune has made an eight-figure buy in Malibu’s posh Point Dume neighborhood.

Daniel Lurie bought an estate totaling 1.2 acres from the Ziff family for $15.5 million, according to Dirt.

The estate is home to a main house built in 1949 and a more recently built guesthouse. They each have garages and motor courts.

The older main house is a single-story ranch-style home that’s been updated recently. It has four bedrooms and lots of indoor-outdoor space.

The guesthouse has just one bedroom but is fairly large with a mostly open floor plan.

Point Dume is home to numerous celebrities and other wealthy types, including Jordan’s King Abdullah. The Jordanian royal owns three properties on Point Dume’s Cliffside Drive. They cost him a total of $70 million over a three-year period.

The neighborhood has seen a number of notable deals over the last couple years.

Gateway computer co-founder Ted Waitt put down $34.2 million for fashion designer James Perse’s home in the neighborhood last July. A month later, Compass agent Chris Cortazzo sold his own home on Cliffside Drive for $39 million.

More recently, the Hemsworth brothers sold their crash pad in the neighborhood and director Bryan Singer — facing numerous allegations of sexual assault — sold his home on Birdview Avenue for $13.8 million.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin meanwhile bought a home in the neighborhood for $13 million.

Lurie is the son of Levi’s largest shareholder, Mimi Haas, and the stepson of former Levi’s CEO Peter Haas. The latter Haas was the great-grandnephew of company founder Levi Strauss.

Lurie’s primary venture is the nonprofit group Tipping Point Community, which aims to fight poverty in the San Francisco Bay Area through various programs, including housing and employment programs.

He and his wife Becca Prowda, who works in Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration, live primarily in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. They bought their 1880s-era brick home in the neighborhood for $16.5 million in 2018.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.