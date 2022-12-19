Open Menu

Shapell Properties envisions 209 apartments in Norwalk

Site on Alondra Boulevard formerly hosted indoor swap meet

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 19, 2022 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Shapell Properties' William West with rendering of 11600 Alondra Boulevard (LinkedIn, AO)
Shapell Properties' William West with rendering of 11600 Alondra Boulevard (LinkedIn, AO)

Shapell Properties aims to turn the grounds of a former swap meet in Norwalk into more than 200 apartments, with streetside shops and restaurants.

The Sawtelle-based developer, owner of the 8-acre site, has filed plans for a 209-unit, mixed-use apartment complex at 11600 Alondra Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Shapell now seeks city approval to clear a parking lot and foundation that once served the Norwalk Indoor Swap Meet, which closed in 2017.

The project, dubbed Alondra Maidstone, would include 11 apartment buildings of two or three stories at Alondra and Maidstone Avenue.

Plans call for 209 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and up to 3,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants along Alondra, with live-work units above.

Garages, car ports and curbside slots would serve 410 cars for both tenants and consumers.

The gray-and-white complex trimmed in brown, designed by Orange-based AO, would be built in a “modern farmhouse style,”with low-pitch gables, vertical and horizontal slats and inset balconies, according to renderings.

It would be laced with internal streets, green spaces and paseos, and contain a leasing office, club house and swimming pool.

Construction could begin as early as next fall and be completed by fall 2025.

The project would join other large mixed-use developments proposed for Norwalk, including a 350-unit urban-retail village in the city’s Civic Center and a 770-unit retail-housing village on the site of a shuttered state youth prison.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Apartment developmentNorwalkShapell Properties

