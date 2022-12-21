Open Menu

Once listed for $75M, The Glazer Estate trades for $40M

Beverly Hills mansion, formerly the site of Dean Martin’s home, was built by late mall developer Guilford Glazer.

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 21, 2022 09:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dean Martin and Guilford Glazer with 601 Mountain Drive (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Zillow)
Dean Martin and Guilford Glazer with 601 Mountain Drive (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Zillow)

After years on and off the market, The Glazer Estate, located at 601 Mountain Drive in Beverly Hills, has a new owner.

The 27,500-square-foot mansion was purchased for $40 million, or $1,456 per square foot, by Zad Mountain LLC, according to property documents. Zad Mountain is managed by Shirin Akhtarzad, an entrepreneur and developer who has worked with companies such as Lenton Properties.

The original asking price for The Glazer Estate was $75 million.

The seller was the family of deceased developer Guilford Glazer, who is best known for developing Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Glazer died in 2014 at age 93. His wife Diane died in 2019. That year, The Glazer Estate was listed for $75 million. In 2020, the house’s listing price was cut to $69 million. In 2021 the house’s ask was cut again to $59 million, which was the asking price when the house went into contract in October 2022.

The property was listed by Drew Fenton of Carolwood, who did not reply to a request for comment. There was no information on the buying agents.

The Glazer Estate was built on the site of a house once owned by Dean Martin, singer who was a member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, as well as half of a comedy duo with Jerry Lewis.

Glazer built a new house on Martin’s former digs. It includes a two-story foyer with glass walls, a ballroom and a water lounge surrounded by decorative ponds. The property’s grounds stretch out to more than 1.5 acres. The grounds feature a 98-foot swimming pool.

The Redfin listing site compared Glazer Estate to 1109 Calle Vista Drive, a 13,500-square-foot mansion which sold Aug. 5 for $33.2 million, or $2,473 per square foot.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hillscelebrity homesluxury real estateresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Patterson Custom Home's Andrew Patterson with 2209 Bayside Drive
    Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M
    Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M
    Clockwise from left: Erewhon Studio City, The One, Nile Niami,  Chris Pearson, Erewhon CEO Tony Antoci and Midwood CEO John Usdan (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    SoCal’s wildest real estate lawsuits of 2022
    SoCal’s wildest real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Integral Communities’ Eugene Rosenfeld with 12 Baker Street (Rosenfeld Family, City of Long Beach)
    Integral Communities gets final OK for 226 homes along LA River in Long Beach
    Integral Communities gets final OK for 226 homes along LA River in Long Beach
    1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way, Getty)
    Beverly Hills Post Office mansion sells at discount
    Beverly Hills Post Office mansion sells at discount
    A photo illustration of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis and 1200 State Street in Los Angeles (Getty, Los Angeles Conservancy)
    LA County seeks developer to turn hospital into housing
    LA County seeks developer to turn hospital into housing
    Karen Bass, homelessness, shelters, affordable housing, fast tracking
    LA mayor fast-tracks homeless shelters and 100% affordable housing
    LA mayor fast-tracks homeless shelters and 100% affordable housing
    From left: Corcoran's Steve Belluomini, Pam Liebman, Michael Mahon and Randall Kostick (Corcoran, Getty)
    Corcoran taps new NorCal franchise after Global Living fiasco
    Corcoran taps new NorCal franchise after Global Living fiasco
    Russell Westbrook and 400 N. Bristol Avenue (Redfin, Getty)
    Sale pending for Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood Park home
    Sale pending for Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood Park home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.