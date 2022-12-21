Once listed for $75M, The Glazer Estate trades for $40M

After years on and off the market, The Glazer Estate, located at 601 Mountain Drive in Beverly Hills, has a new owner.

The 27,500-square-foot mansion was purchased for $40 million, or $1,456 per square foot, by Zad Mountain LLC, according to property documents. Zad Mountain is managed by Shirin Akhtarzad, an entrepreneur and developer who has worked with companies such as Lenton Properties.

The original asking price for The Glazer Estate was $75 million.

The seller was the family of deceased developer Guilford Glazer, who is best known for developing Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Glazer died in 2014 at age 93. His wife Diane died in 2019. That year, The Glazer Estate was listed for $75 million. In 2020, the house’s listing price was cut to $69 million. In 2021 the house’s ask was cut again to $59 million, which was the asking price when the house went into contract in October 2022.

The property was listed by Drew Fenton of Carolwood, who did not reply to a request for comment. There was no information on the buying agents.

The Glazer Estate was built on the site of a house once owned by Dean Martin, singer who was a member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, as well as half of a comedy duo with Jerry Lewis.

Glazer built a new house on Martin’s former digs. It includes a two-story foyer with glass walls, a ballroom and a water lounge surrounded by decorative ponds. The property’s grounds stretch out to more than 1.5 acres. The grounds feature a 98-foot swimming pool.

The Redfin listing site compared Glazer Estate to 1109 Calle Vista Drive, a 13,500-square-foot mansion which sold Aug. 5 for $33.2 million, or $2,473 per square foot.