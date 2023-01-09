Open Menu

Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park

Design for hilly location features floors as “extrusions out of and up from the topography”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 09, 2023 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cypress Equity Investments' Michael Sorochinsky and 2225 Sunset Boulevard (Cypress Equity Investments, Ottinger Architects)
Cypress Equity Investments’ Michael Sorochinsky and 2225 Sunset Boulevard (Cypress Equity Investments, Ottinger Architects)

Cypress Equity Investments has been cleared to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Echo Park.

The Brentwood-based developer has received a construction permit to build the seven-story building at 2225 Sunset Boulevard, just west of Alvarado Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. 

Plans call for studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units in a U-shaped building atop a two-story podium and basement garage to serve 203 cars. Construction is expected to take 28 months.

The development was approved by the City of Los Angeles Planning Commission in May 2021 and received a building permit in November, according to Urbanize.

Approvals include Transit Oriented Community incentives allowing a larger building than zoning rules allow in exchange for 18 affordable apartments for extremely low-income tenants. The ground floor will include an unspecified number of live/work units.

The project, designed by Downtown-based Ottinger Architects, would be sheathed in gray metal and wood and step down to four stories to the north on Elsinore Street. It would include a courtyard and a rooftop deck.

The building will include a work and business center, a gym that opens to the courtyard and two community rooms.

The building, with protruding floors, was inspired by its hilly location, according to the architect.

“The floor plates act as extrusions out of and up from the topography,” Ottinger says on its website. “Each floor plate is expressed as a continuous band of balconies or cornices that wrap around the building and the varied angles of the floors create movement and liveliness.”

The proposed development joins a handful of apartment buildings proposed near Sunset and Alvarado, including a mixed-use 170-unit complex approved for the longtime location of Taix Restaurant at 1911 Sunset.

Cypress Equity Investments, founded in 2001, has built apartments in California, the Pacific Northwest, Greater New York, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas and in Florida, according to its website. The bulk of its local projects are in Santa Monica.

Last February, it teamed up with an affiliate of Balboa Retail Partners with plans to build a 521-unit apartment complex at 2601-2645 Lincoln Boulevard. The 10-building complex would replace a Gelson’s Market.

In April 2021, it sold a 494-unit apartment complex in Glendale to the state for $300 million, to be converted into workforce housing.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsCypress Equity InvestmentsEcho Parkresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    Markwood Enterprises' David Wright with 400 East Adams Boulevard (Getty, Aero Collective, Markwood Enterprises)
    Markwood to build 84 workforce apartments in South LA
    Markwood to build 84 workforce apartments in South LA
    (Getty)
    SoCal home prices fall for sixth straight month
    SoCal home prices fall for sixth straight month
    2.4 million homeowners in California, or 33 percent of all property owners, own their properties free and clear (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    A third of California homeowners pay no mortgage
    A third of California homeowners pay no mortgage
    Alder Holdings' Adam Schanz with rendering of 600 North Gramercy Place (Adam Schanz, JM Architect, Getty)
    Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont
    Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont
    25090 Jim Bridger Road and Vin Scully (Compass, Getty)
    Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate sells for $14M
    Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate sells for $14M
    Wiseman Residential's Isaac Cohanzad and a rendering of 1600 East Venice Blvd (Facebook, Robert James Taylor Architects)
    Wiseman Residential begins building 77 apartments in Venice
    Wiseman Residential begins building 77 apartments in Venice
    Weingart's Kevin Murray with rendering of 1405 South Broadway (Weingart Center, Getty)
    Weingart seeks to build 335 affordable units in DTLA
    Weingart seeks to build 335 affordable units in DTLA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.